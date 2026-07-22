Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market worth $80.01 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market is projected to grow from USD 35.71 billion in 2026 to USD 80.01 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 32.00 billion

USD 32.00 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 35.71 billion

USD 35.71 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 80.01 billion

USD 80.01 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 17.5%

Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Trends & Insights:

The rapid rise of synthetic identities and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements are accelerating the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions across industries.

By offering, the solutions segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share in 2026.

By fraud type, the insider fraud segment will be register the highest growth during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

By functionality, real-time detection will be the fastest-growing segment from 2026 to 2031.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of 35% of the FDP market in 2026.

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The surge in fraudulent activity, including payment fraud, account takeover, identity theft, and synthetic identity fraud, is driving organizations to strengthen their fraud-prevention capabilities. As fraud schemes become more sophisticated, enterprises are increasingly adopting fraud analytics and risk-based authentication solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, behavioral analytics, and device intelligence to detect suspicious activities in real time. These technologies improve fraud detection accuracy, reduce false positives, enhance customer trust, and help organizations comply with evolving regulatory requirements while securing digital transactions.

Based on solution, the authentication segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The authentication segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as organizations strengthen identity verification to combat increasingly sophisticated fraud, account takeover, identity theft, and synthetic identity attacks. The rapid expansion of digital banking, eCommerce, fintech platforms, and remote customer onboarding has increased reliance on strong customer authentication, including multi-factor, biometric, passwordless, and risk-based authentication. Authentication solutions enable organizations to continuously verify user identities while minimizing customer friction and preventing unauthorized access across digital channels. The growing adoption of AI-driven identity intelligence and behavioral biometrics is also improving authentication accuracy by evaluating user behavior, device intelligence, location, and transaction context in real time. Regulatory initiatives such as strong customer authentication (SCA), know your customer (KYC), and anti-money laundering (AML) requirements are encouraging financial institutions to implement advanced authentication technologies that balance security with customer experience. According to LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Cybercrime Report, published in March 2026, analysis of more than 116 billion global online transactions during 2025 found that account takeover attacks increased by 18% year over year, while human-initiated attacks grew by 15%, reinforcing the growing need for adaptive authentication and identity verification technologies across digital ecosystems.

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By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cloud deployment segment is expected to witness the highest growth as organizations increasingly adopt scalable, flexible, and AI-enabled fraud detection platforms that can secure rapidly expanding digital ecosystems. Cloud-based fraud detection solutions provide faster deployment, continuous updates, centralized monitoring, and seamless integration with payment platforms, banking applications, digital wallets, and eCommerce systems while reducing infrastructure complexity. As organizations accelerate digital transformation initiatives, cloud platforms enable real-time analytics, machine learning model updates, and cross-channel fraud intelligence across geographically distributed operations. Small and medium enterprises are particularly adopting cloud-based fraud prevention solutions because they offer enterprise-grade capabilities without significant upfront infrastructure investments. Cloud deployments also support continuous compliance updates and simplified management across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. According to Experian's 2025 U.S. Identity & Fraud Report, published in July 2025, over one-third of businesses reported using artificial intelligence, including generative AI, to combat fraud, while nearly 70% planned to increase investments in fraud prevention technologies, highlighting the growing preference for cloud-based AI-driven fraud detection platforms that can rapidly scale with evolving digital threats.

By region, North America is likely to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market due to the region's mature digital economy, widespread adoption of electronic payments, advanced financial services infrastructure, and stringent regulatory environment. The region experiences a high volume of digital transactions across banking, retail, healthcare, insurance, and government sectors, making it a primary target for payment fraud, account takeover, identity theft, and synthetic identity attacks. Organizations continue to invest in AI-driven fraud analytics, identity verification, behavioral biometrics, and real-time transaction monitoring to reduce fraud losses while maintaining seamless customer experiences. The strong presence of leading fraud detection vendors, financial institutions, fintech companies, and cybersecurity providers further accelerates innovation and deployment of advanced fraud prevention technologies across the region. Government regulations related to data privacy, financial crime prevention, and digital identity security also continue to support market growth. According to Experian's 2025 US Identity & Fraud Report, published in July 2025, nearly 60% of US businesses reported an increase in fraud-related losses over the previous year, while approximately 70% planned to increase investments in fraud-prevention technologies, underscoring sustained demand for advanced fraud-detection solutions across North America.

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Top Companies in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market:

The Top Companies in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market are Fiserv (US), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US), TransUnion (US), FIS Global (US), Experian (Ireland), NICE Actimize (Israel), ACI Worldwide (US), SAS Institute (US), RSA Security (US), SAP (Germany), and FICO (US).

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