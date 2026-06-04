Forus selects Elisa Industriq's Gridle to operate 15 MW of battery storage in Finland

HELSINKI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forus Oy has selected Elisa Industriq's Gridle to optimize and operate 15 MW of battery energy storage across two sites in Finland. The projects support grid balancing and flexibility needs in a power system with increasing renewable energy generation.

The assets, 5 MW / 10 MWh in Imatra and 10 MW / 20 MWh in Sodankylä, are grid-scale batteries designed to balance the Finnish electricity grid and capture maximum value from electricity markets. The projects are implemented through the project companies Imatran Akku Oy and Sodankylä Akku Oy. Suomen Sähköverkot Oy, backed by Finnish private investors, has acquired a majority ownership stake in the projects. Forus has led the project development, including site identification, permitting, and EPC contracting.

Gridle will provide Forus with a route-to-market service, acting as the optimizer and market operator for both projects. Gridle connects the assets to electricity markets, operates them, and manages their participation across balancing and wholesale markets to maximize value and performance.

"We chose Gridle because it combines proven operational reliability, strong market expertise and experience in operating critical infrastructure. As battery markets become more competitive, we need a partner that can continuously optimize performance and adapt to evolving market conditions," says Julius Maylett, Head of Project Management at Forus.

Gridle has developed its in-house optimization and market access capabilities by operating distributed battery portfolios across industrial, residential and telecom environments, the most complex form of battery optimization. This is a strong foundation for expansion into grid-scale optimization. Gridle has recently announced several grid-scale projects, such as with Finnish energy companies Vantaan Energia and Nivos.

"Grid-scale batteries are a strategic focus for Gridle. Maximizing value requires continuous optimization, accurate forecasting, and reliable operation in changing market conditions. We are pleased to see pioneering companies such as Forus turn to Gridle to maximize the returns of their energy storage investments," says Markus Logren, Business Lead at Gridle, Elisa Industriq.

Forus continues to expand its pipeline of energy storage and renewable energy projects. The Imatra and Sodankylä projects represent the next step in scaling storage assets across Finland.

More information & interview requests:

Elisa Industriq Mediadesk, mediadesk@elisaindustriq.com, tel. +358 50 305 1605

Forus, Julius Maylett, julius.maylett@forus.fi, tel. +358 40 187 6408

About Gridle

Gridle is an AI-powered energy flexibility service that maximizes the value of flexible energy assets such as batteries. Gridle turns energy flexibility, the ability to shift when electricity is produced or consumed, into financial value. Gridle controls energy assets intelligently and decides when energy assets should use, store or produce energy. It then offers this flexibility capacity to electricity markets that balance supply and demand, enabling customers to cut energy costs and gain new revenue streams. The service is vendor-neutral and ensures the security of mission-critical assets and infrastructure. Drawing on Elisa's 140+ years of innovation and automation and its expertise in operating nationally critical infrastructure, Gridle delivers dependable energy services that translates directly into operational efficiency and measurable financial outcomes. elisaindustriq.com/gridle

About Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq creates software solutions for operational intelligence by multiplying industrial knowledge with AI innovation. Our businesses - camLine, sedApta, Polystar, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Gridle - serve over 2,500 clients internationally in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Elisa Industriq delivers business value for customers by reducing costs, improving quality, and generating growth. Our software solutions integrate with customers' existing systems to optimize their operations in areas including manufacturing execution, supply chain optimization, network analytics, and energy management.

Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services headquartered in Finland. Our shared mission is a sustainable future through digitalization. Elisa Industriq employs over 1,500 experts in Europe, Asia, and North America. elisaindustriq.com

About Forus

Forus Oy is a Finnish project developer focused on scaling commercially viable climate solutions. The company develops projects across renewable energy and storage, and other emerging technologies that support the energy transition.

Forus combines technical project development with a strong commercial focus, covering the full lifecycle from site identification and permitting to EPC contracting and construction readiness. Forus exists to accelerate the energy transition by turning complex infrastructure projects into viable, scalable and bankable solutions. The company is backed by experienced private investors and is actively developing its portfolio in Finland. forus.fi/en

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