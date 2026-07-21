Forget room service: OpenTable finds 40% of Brits have specifically booked a hotel for its restaurant

92% of Brits have dined at a hotel restaurant without staying overnight 1

OpenTable launches its Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK for 2026 2 , to help diners plan their next holiday, staycation or meal out

, to help diners plan their next holiday, staycation or meal out Brits spend just under an hour researching and booking restaurant reservations for a trip - OpenTable also unveils an evolution to Concierge to help give that time back1

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel restaurants are no longer just somewhere to eat after checking in. New research from OpenTable reveals that 40% of Brits have booked a hotel specifically because of its restaurant, rising to 53% of Gen Z and 49% of Millennials.¹ This shows how standout dining experiences are increasingly influencing where people choose to stay, with hotel restaurants becoming a key part of the overall booking decision.

To help diners discover top hotel dining experiences across the country, OpenTable has launched its Top 50 Hotel Restaurants for 2026 in the UK,2 celebrating the hotel restaurants worth booking whether you are looking for a local spot or checking in. This includes Nipa Thai, The Royal Lancaster London, The Huxley, The Rutland Hotel & Luxury Apartments in Edinburgh and The Olive Tree, The Queensberry Hotel in Bath.

Hotel Restaurants are the main event, not the add-on

Far from being reserved for overnight guests, hotel restaurants have become dining destinations in their own right, according to 30% of Brits.1 92% of Brits have dined at a hotel restaurant without staying there, while over half (54%) have done so in the last six months.1

The appeal is clear: hotel restaurants are no longer just an added perk of a stay, but increasingly the main event - and not just for those travelling, as 54% of Brits believe they are open to locals and visitors alike.1

Dinner is the destination

For many Brits, restaurants are becoming a reason to book the trip, not just part of the plan. More than half of Brits (51%) have chosen a travel destination because of its food scene. Among those travelling this summer, 43% say restaurants will influence where they go.1

Reputation is a big draw too, with more than a third (36%) of Brits saying a strong local food reputation would encourage them to visit a hotel restaurant, even without an overnight stay.1

"Hotel restaurants are having a moment. They've shed their guest-only reputation, with diners increasingly seeking them out for the food first, from planning a staycation around a celebrated restaurant to booking a table close to home. For many, the restaurant is no longer just part of the trip, it's the reason for it," said James Hutton, Director of Enterprise and Hotel Groups at OpenTable.

"Our Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK for 2026 list2 makes it easier for diners to discover and book standout spots, whether they're checking in, staying nearby or playing tourist in their own city."

Brits are embracing hotel stays closer to home

Hotel restaurants are reshaping how Brits think about leisure time closer to home too. Nearly half of Brits (46%) have booked a hotel in their own city or nearby area, rising to 58% of Gen Z and 53% of Millennials, suggesting a strong appetite for local getaways and staycations, particularly among younger generations.¹

Finding the right table is still a travel pain point

While restaurants are inspiring trips, nearly half (48%) of Brits say finding restaurants near their hotel or planned activities is the hardest part of deciding where to eat while travelling.1 On average, Brits spend 57 minutes researching and booking restaurant reservations for a trip, with Gen Z taking the longest at 1 hour, 6 minutes. Over a third of Brits (35%) plan to use AI tools to help discover and book reservations while travelling this year.¹

Introducing Concierge: With summer travel season in full swing, OpenTable is launching a new evolution of Concierge, its AI-powered dining assistant, now available directly on the OpenTable homepage. Diners can describe exactly what they are looking for using natural language, from a spot locals love to the perfect date night nearby, and Concierge will surface options across OpenTable's global network of more than 65,000 restaurants, powered by verified reviews, menus and real-time availability.

OpenTable's Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK for 2026, based on diner reviews and metrics,2 celebrates the spots changing perceptions of hotel dining across the country. From acclaimed destination restaurants and local favourites to hidden gems worth building a trip around, the complete list can be found here as well as below in alphabetical order per area.

To explore the full list, city-specific guides and understand flight and hotel pricing with the help of KAYAK, visit OpenTable's top hotel restaurant hub here.

Bath/Somerset

Birmingham/West Midlands

Derbyshire

Dorset

Edinburgh/Midlothian

Glasgow/Lanarkshire

Kent

Lincolnshire

London

Manchester

North Wales

Northern Ireland

Oxford/Oxfordshire

West Sussex

West Wales

Yorkshire

NOTES TO EDITORS

1 Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by Ripple Research among 1500 UK residents who have dined in a restaurant located in a hotel within the last 5 years or less, and major cities weighted at 200. Fieldwork was carried out between May 28th, 2026 and June 2nd, 2026. All data was collected in accordance with MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines, ensuring ethical standards and robust data quality.

2The Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK: The Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK for 2026 list is generated from over 810,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from May 1, 2025 - April 30, 2026. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings and the percentage of five star reviews. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

About OpenTable: OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 65,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.