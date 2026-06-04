For the first time, British savers have an independent watchdog safeguarding their financial future

Anders Ramsten managed £140 billion of retail fund assets at Swedbank. Institutions have access to professional fund evaluation tools. Everyday investors never did. PowerFunds is the result.

LONDON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of British savers have their largest single investment, in many cases bigger than their house, in a fund a consultant or they themselves chose years ago. Nobody has reviewed it since. The information needed to evaluate those funds exists. What ordinary investors receive instead is simplified marketing and curated lists. PowerFunds is putting that information where it belongs: in the hands of the people whose money is actually at stake.

British savers can now check for free whether the funds they already own are among the best, and see where stronger-rated alternatives exist. PowerFunds rates every fund on two levels: how strong the category is, and how well the fund performs compared with the best index fund in the same investment category, based on long-term returns and fees. Each fund receives one of four clear ratings: Leading, Performing, Middling or Lagging. For £10 a month, PowerFunds monitors every fund a subscriber holds, alerting them the moment one starts to slip.

"The biggest risk for many investors is not choosing the wrong fund. It is staying in the wrong fund for years without realising it. We have created the first monitoring layer for retail investors that is structurally independent of the funds it assesses." - Anders Ramsten, founder of PowerFunds

Only 8.6% of UK adults received regulated financial advice in the past year, according to the FCA's Financial Lives 2024 survey. S&P SPIVA's Europe Year-End 2024 report found that 93% of actively managed equity funds underperformed their benchmark over ten years. Based on analysis of UK fund performance data, on a £100,000 investment, that gap can exceed £140,000 over twenty years of investing. Same type of fund, different choice. For most savers, that gap is the difference between retiring when they choose to and working until they have to.

PowerFunds has secured seed funding from Symvan Capital, a London-based venture capital firm. With more than 7,000 users already on the platform, PowerFunds is now scaling up across the UK and Swedish markets.

"At Symvan, we back teams with strong vision, clear market opportunity and the ability to execute. PowerFunds' focus on improving outcomes for everyday investors stood out immediately." - Kealan Doyle, CEO, Symvan Capital

PowerFunds does not manage money or provide investment advice. Revenue comes from subscribers and affiliate agreements with the platforms carrying the highest-rated funds, and its ratings are structurally independent: a single, consistent methodology applies to every fund on the market. Most fund ratings tell you who won their type of race. PowerFunds tells you whether the race was worth running.

About PowerFunds

PowerFunds is built by a team with backgrounds spanning Swedbank, Spotify, Ogilvy, Young & Rubicam, Investor AB and Kindred. The platform covers every fund on the UK and Swedish markets and is built on an open, academically grounded methodology. PowerFunds is an alumnus of AI Forge, one of the UK's leading AI incubators.

Contact

Martin Fahnehielm, CMO Martin.fahnehielm@powerfunds.se +46 765 26 66 80

Links

PowerFunds

Symvan Capital

AI Forge

Anders Ramsten - CEO

Jan Seevers - CTO

Martin Sandberg - CGO

Martin Fahnehielm - CMO

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/powerfunds/r/for-the-first-time--british-savers-have-an-independent-watchdog-safeguarding-their-financial-future,c4357838

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