Football's best communicators rely on clarity, not clichés, AI analysis finds

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Sinch AB

01 Jul, 2026, 18:27 GMT

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications, today announces new AI analysis of 241 pre and post match manager press conferences across six languages shows that the football tournament's clearest communicators are those who explain tactics, decisions and performances rather than rely on familiar football clichés. The data also reveals two distinct communication styles emerging during the group stage, with "Tacticians" consistently using clearer, more specific language while "Motivators" relied more heavily on generic themes such as belief, confidence and character. The tracker also shows that "We respect every opponent" was the tournament's most common football cliché, used 15 times.

The xC Tracker, powered by Sinch, measures how often managers use familiar football clichés during press conferences. Lower xC (expected cliché) scores indicate fewer clichés and clearer, more authentic communication. Managers with the lowest xC scores consistently focused on tactics, team selections and performance. In contrast, managers with higher xC scores were more likely to rely on broad themes such as belief, character and togetherness.

The analysis reveals two distinct communication styles emerging during the group stage. The "Tacticians" consistently explained decisions through football principles such as team structure, positioning, transitions and decision making. The "Motivators" leaned more heavily on familiar motivational language.

Highest xC scores (Most cliché driven)

Rank

Manager

Team

xC

1

Gustavo Alfaro

Paraguay

311

2

Vincenzo Montella

Turkey

297

3

Tony Popović

Australia

293

4

Mohamed Ouahbi

Morocco

274

5

Jesse Marsch

Canada

265

Lowest xC scores (Clearer communication)

Rank

Manager

Team

xC

1

Marcelo Bielsa

Uruguay

28

2

Didier Deschamps

France

62

3

Graham Arnold

Iraq

68

4

Nestor Lorenzo

Colombia

86

5

Fabio Cannavaro

Uzbekistan

86

Lower xC scores indicate fewer clichés and clearer communication.

The Tacticians vs The Motivators

Managers with the lowest xC scores consistently explained decisions through football principles such as team structure, positioning, transitions and decision making, while avoiding overused motivational language. Uruguay's Marcelo Bielsa, the tournament's clearest communicator, remained focused on explaining what happened, why players were selected and how tactical decisions were made.


Managers with higher xC scores, including Canada's Jesse Marsch, Paraguay's Gustavo Alfaro and Australia's Tony Popović, relied more heavily on themes such as belief, confidence and character, making them more likely to fall back on familiar football clichés.

Data from Sinch's xC Tracker also shows that the tournament's clearest communicators maintained remarkably consistent communication styles throughout the group stage, regardless of whether their teams won or lost.

Most Used Football Clichés During the Group Stage

Rank

Cliché

Times Used

1

"We respect every opponent"

15

2

"We focus on what we can control"

11

3

"We know our qualities"

8

4

"We have to adapt to the conditions"

7

5

"The country is behind us"

7

Across the tournament, the most common cliché categories were humility, mindset, focus and concentration, and character.

Group stage trends

The overall data suggests that managers became less cliché prone as the tournament progressed. Average xC scores fell from approximately 72 on the opening weekend to around 23 by the end of the group stage, indicating that the heaviest use of clichés came in early tournament press conferences.

Interestingly, managers used more clichés before matches than after them. Average pre match xC scores reached 25 compared with 21 after matches, suggesting that coaches rely more heavily on familiar phrases when managing expectations before kick off.

For further real time data analysis, please find Sinch's xC tracker here.

Methodology

The xC Tracker – powered by Sinch – analyses every coach press conference at the 2026 World Cup, measuring responses against a 205-phrase dictionary of football clichés across six languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German and Arabic.

Each phrase was verified by native-speaking editors and only included if it appeared repeatedly across major tournament press conferences, could apply regardless of result, and would be recognized by fans as a familiar football fallback.

The AI detects exact matches, variations and paraphrased responses, while each phrase is assigned a cliché score from 3–10 based on how overused it is. References to religion, personal hardship or condolences are excluded from analysis.

CONTACT: 

For More Information Contact
Fredrik Hallstan
Director Corporate Communications
Sinch@brands2life.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/football-s-best-communicators-rely-on-clarity--not-cliches--ai-analysis-finds,c4370194

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