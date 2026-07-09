Follett Software Launches Accessit Kiosk: A Self-Service Solution to Expand Access to School Resources on Any Device

The Accessit Library platform now enables loan and return from anywhere on campus, transforming any device into a secure, self-service hub for books, devices, and shared school resources through its new add-on capability, Accessit Kiosk.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Software, a leading provider of K-12 software and services worldwide, has announced the launch of Accessit Kiosk, a versatile, self-service circulation tool designed within the Accessit Library platform that expands how schools access, manage, and track resources across campus.

Designed as a seamless extension of the Accessit platform, Accessit Kiosk enables schools to activate self-service circulation on any device; laptops, tablets, Chromebooks, desktops, or touch-screen monitors, without additional hardware or complex setup. Schools can quickly deploy secure access points in classrooms, libraries, and shared learning spaces, increasing resource availability while maintaining full visibility and control.

"Schools are being asked to maximise every resource they have, but too often the systems managing them are fragmented," said Chris Porter, Chief Executive Officer at Follett Software. "Accessit Kiosk, for our Accessit users, removes that constraint. It gives schools a way to extend access across an entire campus. This means more equitable access for students and better visibility for educators and leadership."

Built as a Progressive Web App (PWA), Accessit Kiosk works within existing school infrastructure, allowing institutions to expand access without incremental cost or disruption. As an add-on to Accessit, it enhances the core platform by embedding resource access directly into daily workflows, supporting faster adoption, broader usage, and increased value from existing investments.

With Accessit Kiosk, schools can move beyond centralised library models and create a distributed, connected resource ecosystem. Whether supporting classroom collections, device management, or shared assets, the solution enables students and staff to borrow and return items independently, while automatically capturing data that informs literacy initiatives, asset tracking, and budget planning.

Key benefits of the Accessit Kiosk include:

Total School Visibility: Extends resource tracking beyond the library into classrooms and shared spaces, providing a unified, real-time view of all assets.

Universal Device Compatibility: Runs on existing school hardware, eliminating the need for specialised equipment or installations.

Student-Safe Experience: Includes a secure, locked interface with automatic privacy protections, enabling confident use in unsupervised environments.

Global Readiness: Supports 15 languages and flexible configurations to meet the needs of diverse education systems and student populations.

"Schools need solutions that adapt to how they operate, not the other way around," said Shane Foster, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Follett Software. "Accessit Kiosk extends the power of Accessit into more moments across the school day. It allows educators, librarians, and technology teams to manage resources more efficiently, while giving students easier, more consistent access—no matter where learning happens."

Accessit Kiosk is now available as an add-on across all Accessit markets globally. To learn more about how schools can extend access and increase the value of their Accessit investment, visit accessitlibrary.com.

About Accessit | accessitlibrary.com

Accessit by Follett Software is a trusted, intuitive library management system designed to support learning across the whole school. More than a catalogue, Accessit helps schools centralise resources, streamline asset management, and create engaging learning experiences—all through a user-friendly platform backed by expert support.

With more than 30 years of continuous development, a 98.5% customer retention rate, and 100% customer satisfaction, Accessit is trusted by schools and districts of all sizes—and loved by users in over 55 countries. It's a smart, easy-to-use solution built specifically for education, helping foster a lifelong love of reading and discovery.

Learn more at accessitlibrary.com and follow Accessit on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Follett Software | follettsoftware.com

Follett Software delivers intuitive, unified technology that helps K–12 educators and administrators streamline operations and improve student outcomes. A trusted partner to more than 70,000 schools, Follett provides comprehensive solutions for library, curriculum, IT, and facilities management—all in one platform.

Named to the GSV 150 and recognised by EdTech Digest and T&L ISTE Best of Show, Follett Software's award-winning platform provides real-time insights and productivity tools that save time, reduce costs, and support smarter decisions.

With a deep commitment to K–12 success and a legacy of trusted service, Follett Software continues to deliver the clarity, innovation, and support that schools need most.

Stay connected with Follett Software on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.