Flor de Caña awarded "2019 World's Best Rum Distillery"

Flor de Caña's commitment to excellence also includes the brand's efforts to protect and foster the well-being of its workers, the environment and the community. Flor de Caña is one of the first global spirit brands to be Fair Trade certified, ensuring consumers that the rum is produced in compliance with over 300 rigorous social, environmental and labor standards.

Furthermore, the Flor de Caña 25 Year and the Flor de Caña 12 Year expressions each won a Gold Medal during the IRC's 2019 Award Ceremony, which took place on Thursday, September 26th at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Flor de Caña

Flor de Caña is a Fair Trade certified and sustainably produced premium rum. From a 5th generation single family estate, it's enriched by an active volcano, naturally aged without sugar and distilled 100% with renewable energy. It was awarded "Best Rum Producer of the Year" in 2017 by the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) in London. www.flordecana.com

CONTACT: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011124/Flor_de_Cana_Worlds_Best_Rum_Distillery.jpg

Related Links

http://www.flordecana.com



SOURCE Flor de Caña