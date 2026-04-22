FLEXSYS TO INCREASE PRICES FOR INSOLUBLE SULFUR IN INDIA
News provided byFlexsys
22 Apr, 2026, 13:00 GMT
AKRON, Ohio, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective for all shipments on or after May 1, 2026, Flexsys announced it will increase prices for all Insoluble Sulfur grades and package types sold in India by USD $0.75/kg.
This price increase reflects the continued escalation of oil‑derived raw materials, energy, and logistics costs, driven by significant disruptions to Middle East export flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
About Flexsys
Flexsys is a global specialty chemicals and materials technology company that innovates and produces a range of tire additives with the purpose of enabling tire companies to improve tire performance and manufacturing productivity, while enhancing sustainability through innovation. Based in Akron, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, our global team is committed to the success of our customers.
For additional information about Flexsys, please visit www.flexsys.com
Price Increase Announcement Plan
Distribution Date:
- April 22, 2026
Distribution Assistance by:
- Pepper Group
- Mahek Lakhani mahek@peppergroup.com Mobile: (847) 496-2304
Distribution Plan: Primary focus on India media outlets
- On the Wire, such as via PR Newswire, in the following language
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- English
- English
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- Website
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- Place the announcement on the Flexsys website on the news page
- Provide a link to the PDF copy of the letter on the Flexsys website news page under the main body of the text of the announcement (as per announcement text below)
- No updates to the website banner
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- PDF
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- Prepare PDF copy of the price increase on Flexsys letter head and send final version to Robert Wicker, at Flexsys, for distribution to the sales team.
- Prepare PDF copy of the price increase on Flexsys letter head and send final version to Robert Wicker, at Flexsys, for distribution to the sales team.
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- Trade Media – provides copies to the following trade media to see if they will pick it up:
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- Rubber News
- Rubber World
- European Rubber Journal
- ICIS
- IHS
- Chemical Week
- Tire Business
- PRA (Plastics and Rubber Asia)
- ChemAnalyst
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