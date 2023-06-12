FlatFrog Labs unveils world's first 55" OLED touch TeamTablet™ for hybrid meetings at InfoComm23 in partnership with LG Displays

The 55" OLED TeamTablet™ offers an attractive slim design while seamlessly integrating video conferencing, whiteboarding and content sharing for your team meetings

LUND, Sweden, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlatFrog Labs, at Infocomm23, is unveiling the world's first OLED touch based 55" TeamTablet™ for hybrid collaboration in strategic partnership with LG Displays. Prepare to be amazed by its exceptional thin and light industrial design and cutting-edge cloud enabled collaboration software features. This device's video conferencing, whiteboarding, and content sharing capabilities make it fully at home in your CEO's office, Board room, or team meeting spaces.



The strategic relationship provides FlatFrog access to LG Display's broad family of industry leading OLED displays as well as technical support for development and integration from LG Display engineering resources. "FlatFrog Labs and LG Display have successfully collaborated to deliver the impressive 55" 4k OLED TeamTabletTM. We expect to continue to leverage our combined capabilities to develop and launch new sizes in the near future for the collaboration display industry," commented Anders Krook, Vice President for Sales at FlatFrog Labs.



Patrick Park, LG Display U.S. Large Display Team Leader/Director, commented, "We are very excited to work with the FlatFrog team and continue to provide innovative OLED technologies for the collaboration display market."



Representatives from FlatFrog Labs will be at stand 2382 during Infocomm23 in Orlando from June 14-16, 2023. Prepare to captivate, impress, and unleash the full potential of your team with the extraordinary LG OLED powered FlatFrog TeamTablet™.



About FlatFrog Laboratories AB:

FlatFrog Labs is the market leader in collaborative display solutions, providing high-performance InGlass™ touch technology and digital whiteboard applications for corporate meeting rooms and K-12 classrooms. Founded in 2007, FlatFrog Labs is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with locations in the U.S., Taiwan, China and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.flatfrog.com.

About LG Display Co Ltd:

LG Display Co Ltd is the world's leading display company that produces and sells innovative displays and related products through differentiated technologies such as OLED and IPS. The company is continuously developing innovative new technologies such as 8K OLED, Transparent OLED, Flexible OLED that are applied to TV, Mobile, IT, Auto, and Commercial display products. LG Display has established and is operating production bases and sales corporation and branches all over the world including South Korea, rest of Asia, Germany, and the United States.



