First-Ever Fortune Crypto 100 List Places Binance Among the World's Most Influential Companies Shaping the Digital Asset Ecosystem

Recognition affirms Binance's position as a leading CeFi platform built on scale, security, and user trust

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and digital asset infrastructure provider, has been named to the CeFi category of the inaugural Fortune Crypto 100.

Built on close to nine years of sustained growth, Binance has become the platform of choice for more than 320 million users globally - from first-time investors to institutional players - and the backbone of the world's digital asset markets.

Key Highlights:

Binance ranked in the CeFi category of the inaugural Fortune Crypto 100, independently compiled by the Fortune Crypto editorial team.

of the inaugural Fortune Crypto 100, independently compiled by the Fortune Crypto editorial team. The recognition reflects Binance's leadership in digital asset markets, its commitment to innovation and market integrity, and its role in driving the widespread adoption of crypto globally.

Binance is the world's largest digital asset exchange by trading volume, serving more than 320 million registered users in over 100 countries. In 2025 alone, the platform processed $34 trillion in trading volume. This brought its cumulative all-time volume to $145 trillion , a scale unmatched in the industry.

in over 100 countries. In 2025 alone, the platform processed $34 trillion in trading volume. This brought its , a scale unmatched in the industry. Binance is expanding beyond crypto into broader asset classes as part of its vision to build a financial super app . There has been strong early demand as Binance extends its platform beyond digital assets. Its stock trading offering crossed $400 million in AUM within its first week of launch, and pre-IPO perpetual contracts for SpaceX saw cumulative trading volume exceed $2.1 billion within 18 days.

. There has been strong early demand as Binance extends its platform beyond digital assets. Its stock trading offering crossed $400 million in AUM within its first week of launch, and pre-IPO perpetual contracts for SpaceX saw cumulative trading volume exceed $2.1 billion within 18 days. The Fortune Crypto 100 recognition follows Co-CEO and Co-Founder Yi He's inclusion on Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business list in May 2026 — making her the first crypto-native executive in the ranking's 29-year history. The double recognition from Fortune reflects both Binance's growing influence and the digital asset industry's deepening role in global business

"This recognition by Fortune reflects what we have been building for the past nine years: an open, accessible, and trustworthy platform for people everywhere to participate in the digital economy," said Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance. "It also affirms Binance's role not just as the largest exchange by volume, but as one of the defining forces shaping how the world interacts with digital assets today. Being part of this inaugural list is meaningful, but what matters most to us is the trust that more than 320 million users place in Binance every day."

"We have always believed that crypto's purpose is larger than markets alone. It is about building infrastructure that gives everyone - regardless of where they are born or how much they have - more equal access to the global financial system," said Yi He, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Binance. "That mission must be built on trust. In CeFi, trust comes from strong user protections, robust security, and the confidence that user assets are backed 1:1. Inclusion on this list, alongside the builders and institutions helping move this industry forward, is something the whole Binance team can be proud of."

The Fortune Crypto 100 spans ten categories — including traditional finance, decentralized finance, venture capital, mining, stablecoins, and digital asset trading — and recognizes both crypto-native companies and established financial institutions. The list was independently compiled by the Fortune Crypto editorial team, informed by a survey of top crypto professionals and financial and technical analysis from Inca Digital.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and digital asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by more than 320 million registered users in over 100 countries, Binance offers a wide range of products and services, including trading and finance, education, research, payments, institutional services, Web3 features, and more. Binance is dedicated to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.