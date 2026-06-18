Fire Safety Equipment Market Set to Reach US$96.3 Billion by 2033 Amid Rising Demand for Smart Fire Protection Systems | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fire safety equipment market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$64.1 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$96.3 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.0% in the coming years. This expansion comes from stricter fire safety regulations, rising urbanization, and increasing deployment of smart detection and suppression technologies. Fire safety equipment plays a vital role in safeguarding high-rise buildings, industrial facilities, data centers, healthcare institutions, and transportation infrastructure.

Rising Fire-Loss Exposure in High-Density Urban Infrastructure

The rapid growth of urban populations and high-density infrastructure projects is driving demand for advanced fire safety equipment worldwide. Cities are expanding vertically through high-rise residential towers, commercial complexes, transportation hubs, and mixed-use developments, increasing fire-risk exposure and the need for robust protection systems. Governments and regulatory authorities are strengthening fire safety requirements to reduce fatalities and property damage.

According to fire safety agencies, millions of fire incidents are reported globally every year, causing substantial economic losses and disruptions. This has accelerated investments in fire alarms, smoke detectors, sprinkler systems, and emergency communication networks. Fire detection solutions remain particularly important because they provide early warnings that enable rapid evacuation and emergency response.

Beyond traditional applications, smart city initiatives are integrating intelligent fire safety systems into connected infrastructure. Modern buildings increasingly deploy sensors and centralized monitoring platforms that instantly alert facility managers and emergency responders when fire hazards are detected.

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Key Highlights

The global fire safety equipment market is projected to grow from US$64.1 billion in 2026 to US$96.3 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.0%.

Rising fire-risk exposure in high-density urban environments is accelerating investments in advanced fire detection, alarm, and suppression systems worldwide.

Smart, IoT-enabled fire safety solutions are gaining traction as organizations seek real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and faster emergency response capabilities.

Active fire protection systems are expected to lead the market with approximately 62% revenue share, supported by stringent regulatory compliance requirements.

North America remains the largest regional market with an estimated 38% share, while Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth through 2033.

Expansion of data centers, battery energy storage facilities, smart cities, and critical infrastructure projects is creating significant opportunities for next-generation fire safety equipment providers.

Growing Adoption of Smart Fire Detection and Suppression Technologies

The increasing adoption of smart building technologies is another major driver of the fire safety equipment market. Organizations are moving beyond conventional fire protection systems and embracing intelligent solutions that combine detection, monitoring, analytics, and automated response capabilities.

Commercial buildings, hospitals, educational institutions, manufacturing plants, and data centers are increasingly installing IoT-enabled smoke detectors, cloud-connected alarm systems, and AI-powered monitoring platforms. These technologies improve response times, reduce false alarms, and provide real-time visibility into fire safety conditions.

The growing focus on operational resilience and business continuity has accelerated adoption across industries. Data centers, for example, require advanced fire suppression systems that protect valuable equipment without causing water damage. Battery energy storage facilities are also deploying specialized fire protection technologies to address thermal runaway risks associated with lithium-ion batteries.

Advancements in wireless sensors, predictive maintenance capabilities, and integrated building management systems are further transforming the industry. Smart fire safety solutions can continuously monitor equipment performance, identify faults before failures occur, and optimize maintenance schedules. This appeals to facility operators seeking enhanced safety, regulatory compliance, and lower lifecycle costs.

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Key Highlight: 3M and Bain Capital's Acquisition of Madison Fire & Rescue in 2026

In March 2026, 3M announced that it would spin off its Scott Safety business and partner with Bain Capital to acquire Madison Fire & Rescue for US$1.95 billion, creating a new fire and safety joint venture. Under the agreement, 3M will hold a 50.1% stake in the new company, while Bain Capital will own the remaining 49.9%. The transaction is intended to expand 3M's safety portfolio and strengthen its position in the fire safety equipment market.

The new venture will combine Scott Safety, a manufacturer of specialized portable air supply devices used by firefighters and first responders, with Madison Fire & Rescue, which produces fire suppression products and rescue equipment. Madison Fire & Rescue's portfolio includes high-pressure portable fire pumps used by wildland firefighters and battery-powered rescue tools.

As part of the transaction, 3M is expected to receive US$700 million in cash proceeds for Scott Safety. According to 3M Chairman and CEO William Brown, the deal broadens the company's safety portfolio and expands its market reach, which is expected to support margin improvement and stronger cash flow generation. The company also noted that the partnership combines 3M's expertise in the safety industry with Bain Capital's experience in integrating businesses and driving synergies.

Segmentation Insights: Active Protection Dominates While Passive Safety Solutions Gain Rapid Momentum

Active fire protection systems are expected to remain the leading technology segment, accounting for approximately 62% of market revenue, driven by mandatory fire safety regulations, growing adoption of smart alarms and sprinklers, and the need for real-time hazard response across commercial and industrial facilities. Meanwhile, passive fire protection systems are projected to be the fastest-growing segment through 2033, supported by increasing retrofit projects, stricter building code compliance, and rising investments in fire-resistant construction materials. The growing focus on structural fire containment, occupant safety, and infrastructure resilience is encouraging wider deployment of fire-rated barriers, coatings, and compartmentation systems, particularly across aging commercial buildings, logistics hubs, and critical infrastructure projects worldwide.

Regional Insights: North America Maintains Leadership While Asia Pacific Drives Future Growth

North America holds the largest share of the fire safety equipment market, accounting for approximately 38% of global revenue, supported by stringent fire safety regulations, strong insurance compliance requirements, and widespread adoption of advanced life-safety technologies. The United States leads regional demand through continuous investments in commercial infrastructure, industrial facilities, healthcare institutions, and data centers.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and increasing implementation of updated fire safety standards. China remains the largest market in the region due to large-scale infrastructure projects and smart city development initiatives. India continues to experience strong growth as stricter fire safety enforcement and expanding commercial construction drive equipment installations.

Europe maintains a significant market position through regulatory compliance requirements, sustainable building initiatives, and modernization of aging infrastructure. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East are witnessing increasing adoption of fire protection technologies across commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and public infrastructure projects.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Siemens Building Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Eaton Corporation.

Honeywell continues expanding its smart fire safety portfolio, focusing on cloud-connected monitoring platforms and intelligent detection technologies for commercial and industrial applications.

Johnson Controls emphasizes integrated life-safety solutions that combine fire protection, security, and building automation into unified management platforms.

Siemens Building Technologies invests heavily in digital fire detection systems and advanced building management solutions that improve safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

Robert Bosch GmbH strengthens its position through innovation in connected sensors, intelligent alarms, and scalable fire protection technologies for smart buildings.

Eaton focuses on reliable and energy-efficient fire safety solutions while expanding its presence in commercial infrastructure and industrial safety applications.

Business strategies across the market increasingly center on digital transformation, IoT integration, predictive analytics, and strategic partnerships. Companies are prioritizing intelligent fire protection systems that enhance safety performance, improve operational visibility, and support evolving regulatory requirements.

Market Segmentation

By Technology Type

Active Fire Protection Systems

Passive Fire Protection Systems

By Solution

Fire Detection

Fire Suppression

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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