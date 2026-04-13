Fintech Media Advertising Becomes Official Honda LCR Team Sponsor, Advancing Its Position as a Global Fintech Infrastructure Platform

HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Media Advertising announces its official sponsorship in the MotoGP World Championship, partnering with Honda LCR Team and rider Johann Zarco for the 2026 season.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step in the company's global expansion and reinforces its positioning as a technology-driven infrastructure platform for the alternative investment industry. Through this collaboration, Fintech Media Advertising will gain international visibility across one of the most prestigious and high-performance environments in global sport. Fintech Media Advertising operates a fully integrated ecosystem for regulated financial institutions, combining client acquisition, regulatory infrastructure, and proprietary trading intelligence into a single scalable platform. The company supports alternative asset managers, CFD strategy providers, and brokerage firms in accessing global markets through compliant, data-driven growth solutions.

"This partnership reflects our evolution beyond traditional marketing," said Nevio Traverso, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). "We are building a global infrastructure layer for financial institutions, where distribution, regulation, and trading intelligence converge. MotoGP™ represents the same principles of performance, precision, and innovation that define our platform."

Following a strong 2025, in which the company achieved $50 million in revenue, Fintech Media Advertising is accelerating its institutional expansion strategy. The firm is actively developing partnerships with regulated asset managers operating under the supervision of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Czech National Bank (CNB), strengthening its role as a key enabler of compliant market access and scalable growth. The company's model integrates global distribution capabilities with regulatory umbrella solutions and advanced data intelligence, enabling partners to optimize client acquisition, retention, and performance within increasingly complex regulatory environments. Looking ahead, Fintech Media Advertising aims to surpass a $500 million corporate valuation, laying the foundation for a potential public listing. This objective will be driven by continued investment in proprietary technology, expansion into new international markets, and strategic partnerships at the highest level of both finance and global sport.

The 2026 MotoGP™ season will serve as a catalyst for accelerating brand recognition and reinforcing the company's position as a next-generation infrastructure provider for the financial industry.

About Fintech Media Advertising

Fintech Media Advertising is a global technology-driven platform providing distribution, regulatory infrastructure, and trading intelligence solutions for alternative asset managers, CFD strategy providers, and regulated brokers. The company enables financial institutions to scale efficiently through compliant, data-driven and fully integrated growth systems.