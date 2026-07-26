Finland's Aalto Works joins the UNESCO World Heritage List, with five sites in Helsinki

HELSINKI, July 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Aalto Works, comprising thirteen landmark buildings in Finland designed by the pioneering modernist architects Aino, Elissa and Alvar Aalto, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Five of the buildings are in Helsinki: The Aalto House, Studio Aalto, National Pensions Institute (KELA), House of Culture and Finlandia Hall.

The Finnish capital is the ideal base exploring the Aalto Works thanks to its location at the centre of the country's transport network. Each of the five Helsinki buildings is accessible using the city's public transport.

Helsinki offers a complete experience for those interested in the Aaltos' legacy with Finlandia Hall's permanent exhibition Visions of Alvar Aalto on the lives and work of the Aaltos and the Architecture and Design Museum exhibition 'Aalto Design: Shapes of Wellbeing' running until January 2027.

Aalto Works, a collection of thirteen landmark buildings in Finland designed by the pioneering modernist architects Aino, Elissa and Alvar Aalto, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, recognising the global significance of a body of work that helped shape modern architecture and influenced approaches to design and wellbeing around the world.

For visitors, Helsinki is an ideal starting point to experience the newly designated World Heritage Site. Five of the thirteen buildings are located in the Finnish capital, representing the highest concentration of Aalto sites anywhere within the UNESCO designation. Together they offer a unique insight into the architects' human-centred approach to architecture, design and everyday living.

The designation was awarded at the annual meeting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, following a nomination submitted in 2025 by the Ministry of Education and Culture, and prepared by The Finnish Heritage Agency in cooperation with the Alvar Aalto Foundation, ICOMOS Finland, and the owners of the Aalto sites.

Known collectively as the Aalto Works, UNESCO World Heritage site, the buildings were selected not simply as examples of outstanding architecture, but as places that demonstrate how design can support wellbeing, equality and community life. Their influence extends far beyond Finland and continues to shape architectural thinking internationally.

Daniel Sazonov, Mayor of Helsinki:

"The inclusion of the Aalto Works on the UNESCO World Heritage List represents a wonderful and significant international recognition of Finnish architecture. The five Helsinki sites are important parts of our city's architectural and cultural heritage. UNESCO status brings new visibility to the sites, while also reminding us Helsinki residents of our beautiful and architecturally rich hometown."

The five Helsinki buildings included in the Aalto Works, UNESCO World Heritage site are:

The Aalto House, Photo: Tuomas Uusheimo, Helsinki Partners

The Aalto House (completed 1936)

The Aaltos' family home in Munkkiniemi, a suburb of Helsinki dominated by private villas. The house reflects the architects' interest in combining functionality, comfort and natural materials within everyday living environments.

Studio Aalto, Photo: Tuomas Uusheimo, Helsinki Partners

Studio Aalto (completed 1955)

The Studio Aalto, containing the architects' office, social facilities and a caretaker's apartment, was built in the suburb of Munkkiniemi, a short distance from the family home. Both are open to visitors by arrangement. The Studio creates an inspiring and highly functional workspace through the use of remarkably simple, everyday materials. Unique natural-lighting and spatial solutions were also implemented throughout the building.

National Pensios Institute KELA, Photo: Tuomas Uusheimo, Helsinki Partners

National Pensions Institute KELA (completed 1956)

The main office of the state pension system. The key aspect of the architecture is its interior design. Lighting solutions based on both artificial and natural light serve the different purposes of the office building. The building forms its own block in the middle of Helsinki's Töölö city district. The building is located close to the city centre, set back slightly from Mannerheimintie, the city's main thoroughfare

House of Culture, Photo: Tuomas Uusheimo, Helsinki Partners

House of Culture (completed in 1958)

Built by the Communist Party of Finland with the goal of "making culture the property of the entire nation", The House of Culture is a landmark in Helsinki's cityscape and represents the consolidation of modernist architecture. The House of Culture originally comprised facilities for community activities, such as dance, cinema, concerts, boxing, wrestling, choirs, gymnastics, theatre, singing and other clubs as well as for larger gatherings.

Finlandia Hall, Photo: Tuomas Uusheimo, Helsinki Partners

Finlandia Hall (completed 1971)

A monumental concert and congress hall that sits adjacent to the National Museum of Finland and the Parliament House in central Helsinki. Modern ideas about a better world shared by nations and cultures were the driving force behind the building's architectural solutions, which to this day hosts various national and international congresses, meetings and events.

The largest Aalto work in Helsinki, the Finlandia Hall convention centre was refurbished between 2022 and 2025 and now offers short-stay residences available to let to the general public, along with a rich programme of cultural events. The two flats, named Aino and Elissa, are decorated with Aalto-designed furniture and homeware, offering guests the opportunity to experience the Aalto lifestyle within an architectural icon.

Hanna Harris, Chief Design Officer of Helsinki:

"The Aaltos' human-centred approach shows how design can enrich everyday life and shape the way we experience our surroundings. In Helsinki, we are fortunate to have a remarkable legacy of their work, from public buildings and cultural venues to the objects and spaces that people use every day.

"That legacy continues to influence how we think about design today – design operates at the scale of the city, not only as cultural expression but as an essential part of everyday life, helping us create services, places and experiences that support residents and visitors."

Tommi Lindh, CEO of the Alvar Aalto Foundation:

"The Aalto Works series is unique from both a national and an international perspective. Until this designation, Finland had no sites of modern architecture on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

"These sites demonstrate the universal value of the Aaltos' human-centred approach to architecture and design, which brought together functionality, beauty and a deep understanding of people's everyday lives. Their inscription recognises the Aaltos' lasting influence on modern architecture worldwide and the enduring importance of creating environments that support human wellbeing, community and cultural identity across generations."

Johanna Tolonen, CEO at Finlandia Hall:

"Speaking from Busan, where we are celebrating the recognition of the Aaltos' work by UNESCO, I'm reminded how Helsinki is a must-visit destination for any architecture lover, and we're lucky to have perhaps the most significant concentration of buildings by the Aaltos anywhere in the world. This is the city they called home and their legacy remains part of our daily lives.

"Finlandia Hall is delighted to offer the public the opportunity to visit and stay in a UNESCO listed building. Our refurbished spaces faithfully preserve the Aaltos' design intent. In addition to our offer as a conference venue for businesses and associations, our public offer gives visitors the chance to meet, work, dine, and even stay overnight in a complete work of architecture designed at the peak of the Aaltos' international renown."

Alvar Aalto (1898 – 1976) and his wives Aino (1894 – m.1925 – 1949) and Elissa (1922 – m.1952 – 1994) are jointly responsible for one of the most significant and influential bodies of work within twentieth century architecture. Widely credited with introducing a humanist warmth and materiality to the emerging style of Modernism, their work has influenced subsequent generations of architects internationally.

The Aaltos' work encompassed textile design, homewares, glass, furniture, lighting, with many of their buildings embodying the concept of gesamtkunstwerk – total work of art – where every element from the door handles to the light fittings and plant pots was designed by the studio to create harmonious, coherent and humane spaces that came to represent societal progress and rising living standards in Finland and beyond.

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Please contact:

Ben James, ING Media

ben.james@ing-media.com,

+44 (0)7534 970 728

Leena Karppinen, Helsinki Partners

leena.karppinen@helsinkipartners.com

NOTES

The Aaltos

Aino Marsio-Aalto (1894–1949) was a nationally and internationally recognized architect, designer, and interior architect, as well as one of the founders of Artek. She worked alongside her spouse as an equal partner in design and, as Artek's first artistic director, created the company's distinctive style. As a designer, Aino Aalto is especially known for her glassware.

Elissa Aalto (1922–1994) was a Finnish architect and Alvar Aalto's longtime collaborator and spouse, who had a significant influence on the operations of Aalto's office in the postwar period. From the 1950s onward, she played a central role in the firm's major building projects. After her husband's death, Elissa led the office, completed unfinished projects, and participated in planning the restoration of Aalto's buildings.

Alvar Aalto (1898–1976) was a Finnish architect and designer who rose to iconic status both nationally and internationally. He is known as a key pioneer of humane modernism. Aalto's architecture has been proposed for inclusion on UNESCO's World Heritage List, with a decision expected in 2026.

Aalto Works

All of the sites in the Aalto Works proposal represent modern Finnish architecture and design from the 1920s to 1980s. Its influence on the construction of the national welfare state and the promotion of communal well-being is seen as having global significance.

The Aalto Works also play a major role in the tradition of international modernism. Aalto's modern architecture is characterised by a humane approach, in which buildings are settings for human life and activities. Aalto's holistic design includes the buildings' furniture and interior design, right down to the smallest detail. In the world of international modernism, the freeform design language and material choices in Aalto's architecture are also tied to a special relationship with nature, which is manifest in the carefully thought-out solutions that connect people, buildings and the environment. The closest international counterparts to the Aalto Works are the modern-architecture sites by Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright, which were approved for UNESCO's World Heritage List in the 2010s.

The Aalto Works series includes:

Sunila Pulp Mill residential area, 1936–38, 1947, 1951–54, Kotka

Paimio Sanatorium, 1929–33, Paimio

Säynätsalo Town Hall, 1949–52, Jyväskylä

Seinäjoki Civic Centre, 1951–87, Seinäjoki

National Pensions Institute (KELA), 1953–57, Helsinki

Finlandia Hall, 1962/1967–75, Helsinki

The Aalto House, 1935–36, Helsinki

Studio Aalto, 1954–55, 1962–63, Helsinki

Muuratsalo Experimental House, 1952–54, Jyväskylä

House of Culture, 1952–58, Helsinki

University of Jyväskylä, Aalto campus, 1951–71, Jyväskylä

Church of Three Crosses, 1956–58, Imatra

Villa Mairea, 1938–39, Pori

The World Heritage List currently includes seven sites in Finland: the cultural sites Old Rauma; Suomenlinna Sea Fortress; Petäjävesi Old Church; Verla Groundwood and Board Mill; Sammallahdenmäki Bronze Age Burial Site; Struve Geodetic Arc; and the nature site the Kvarken Archipelago.

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