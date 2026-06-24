FIJI WATER ELEVATES THE EVERYDAY INTO ICONIC MOMENTS WITH NEW CAMPAIGN

"Earth's Finest Water" Takes a Fresh Approach, Targeting Younger Consumers with Creative that Showcases the Joy in Everyday Occasions

LONDON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIJI® Water is bringing a fresh lens to how it shows up in consumers' lives with its new integrated marketing campaign, "Earth's Finest Water." The new creative emphasizes FIJI Water's role as an elevated everyday essential and a mainstay within style and culture moments, brought to life through iconic placements in major cities worldwide.

Earth’s Finest Water Takes a Fresh Approach

The two video spots debuting in the U.K., "Thrift Store," and "Girls Weekend," were filmed on Super 16 mm film by acclaimed writer and director Gary Freedman, who teamed up with Academy Award-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren ("La La Land," "Dune 3" and "Wuthering Heights") to capture a sense of effortlessness and spontaneity, reinforcing how moments with friends, accessorized with FIJI Water, are Earth's Finest.

"FIJI Water has always stood at the intersection of style and culture, but what defines those moments is changing," said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing for FIJI Water. "Today's most powerful expressions of style and culture aren't confined to traditional runways – they are found in everyday moments of joy, spontaneity and connection. This campaign exemplifies that, driving relevance with younger consumers, while reaffirming its timeless appeal."

FIJI Water will also have a broader presence across defining cultural moments, partnering with select influencers, musicians and athletes at major touchpoints, and building on the brand's established presence at New York Fashion Week and at key film festivals and entertainment award shows. Together, these activations are designed to meet consumers where they are, from everyday settings to high-profile cultural spaces.

Additional social and digital executions will remind consumers of FIJI Water's source from the islands of Fiji, and unique properties, including its soft, smooth taste, 7.7pH, and its electrolytes – bringing the brand benefits to the palm of your hand while scrolling.

As FIJI Water refreshes its approach in culture, it also celebrates its continued commitment to quality, sustainability and philanthropy. Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has invested more than $20.5 million (FJ$47 million) to support the islands of Fiji in vital areas including access to clean water, education, health and wellness, community development, emergency relief, and environmental sustainability. Additionally, all of FIJI Water's best-selling 500mL and 330mL bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic globally, transitioning nearly 70% of its bottle volume globally to recycled plastic*.

*Bottle only. Total volume per 2025 sales data.

About FIJI Water

FIJI® Water is an artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands). With its iconic square bottle, soft mouthfeel and electrolytes, FIJI Water has a perfectly balanced 7.7pH. FIJI Water is available in a variety of sizes, including 330mL, 500mL, 700mL, 700mL Sports Cap, 1L, and 1.5L. As of 2022, FIJI Water's best-selling 500mL and 330mL bottles have transitioned to 100% recycled plastic (rPET) – bottle only. Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has helped to preserve and protect the Sovi Basin and improve the lives of native Fijians. To discover Earth's Finest Water®, please visit https://www.fijiwater.co.uk, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram. To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com.

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Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997658/FIJI_Water_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Caroline Kilby

fijiwateruk@amplifymarketingagency.com