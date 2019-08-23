Fidum Selects Yardi Voyager to Improve Real Estate Operations

Surrey property manager adopts cloud-based platform solution to streamline commercial real estate management

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidum Property Management (Fidum), formerly Edgerly Simpson Howe, has selected Yardi Voyager®, a cloud-based property management and accounting platform, to replace its existing technology.

Fidum's owners wanted to improve their technology platform and sought a partner that could support future business goals, including growth. Yardi Voyager will streamline Fidum's property management operations, lease management, service charge controls and property accounting.

"We're excited to move to the Voyager platform. One of the drivers for the move is the platform's scalability and credibility in the global real estate market. We anticipate Voyager playing a major role in supporting the growth of our expanding commercial portfolio," said Richard Wynn-Davies, director at Fidum.

"We are very pleased to welcome Fidum as a Yardi client and are very excited to help support the company's plans. Voyager will deliver efficiencies and complete visibility of asset performance and quality control in accounting and property management," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

Learn more about how Yardi is supporting clients in the UK and across Europe.

About Fidum Property Management

Fidum Property Management is a mixed-use firm of chartered surveyors. Founded in 1993, they provide a range of services including investment and development advice, occupational agency and asset management, professional services and residential property management. For more information, visit fidumpm.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/uk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.yardi.com/uk



SOURCE Yardi