Fast Deployment, High Efficiency: Sungrow EV Charging at Power2Drive Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow Charging unveiled its latest innovations at Power2Drive Europe 2026, introducing the all-in-one AC-coupled solution ChargePower One and the new destination charging DC charger IDC80E. Designed to address the growing demand for faster deployment, higher operational efficiency, and long-term profitability, these two solutions further strengthen Sungrow Charging's portfolio across commercial energy management and EV charging applications.

ChargePower One: Flex More. CAPEX Less

Sungrow Charging ChargePower One & IDC80E

As EV adoption accelerates, grid capacity is becoming one of the biggest barriers to deploying high-power charging infrastructure. In many regions, securing additional grid capacity can take years and require significant investment, leading to project delays and limiting EV adoption progress. It's driving commercial and industrial customers increasingly seek to combine energy storage and EV charging into a unified energy ecosystem, ChargePower One offers a simplified and scalable approach.

Designed for C&I applications, the all-in-one AC-coupled solution enables site owners to deploy charging infrastructure faster, optimize energy usage, and unlock greater value from distributed energy assets.

-Go live in under 7 days: Featuring a fully integrated 5-in-1 architecture that combines ESS, EV charging, energy management controller, PCS,and power distribution box, ChargePower One enables factory-built integration and one-click commissioning. By minimizing on-site installation work and reducing system complexity, projects can be deployed and operational in as little as seven days, significantly accelerating time-to-revenue.

-Smarter Dispatch, Higher ROI: ChargePower One helps reduce upfront investment by up to 10% through a more compact system architecture, lower labor requirements, and simplified project delivery. In many applications, grid upgrades can be avoided altogether. Built on an independent AC-bus parallel design, ChargePower One enables seamless retrofitting and scalable expansion to adapt to evolving site needs.

Powered by Sungrow's intelligent energy management platform, the solution optimizes charging, storage, and energy consumption in real time. Combined with Virtual Power Plant (VPP) participation capabilities, it can unlock additional revenue streams while maximizing overall asset utilization.

- Built for Safe and Reliable Operation:

The system incorporates AI-powered battery health management capable of identifying potential cell anomalies up to seven days in advance. It also features millisecond-level arc fault detection and rapid shutdown capabilities, providing comprehensive protection for both equipment and users.

Validated through more than 320 global tests, ChargePower One delivers reliable operation and is supported by Sungrow's one-stop service network.

- Transparent Architecture: On-premises deployment, end-to-end data encryption, and CyberVadis Silver cybersecurity rating deliver full transparency and compliance for your operations.

IDC80E: Instant On, Always On

Another highlight at the exhibition is the IDC80E, a new DC charger specifically designed for destination charging.

Built on the concept of "Instant On, Always On," IDC80E enables fast deployment, high reliability, and future-ready scalability, helping operators accelerate rollout and maximize long-term value. Key features include:

-Deploy in one Day: Designed for fast and flexible installation, IDC80E requires up to 20% less space than conventional DC chargers. Standard installations can be completed by just two technicians without lifting equipment or major civil works, allowing many sites to be commissioned within a single day.

-Less Maintenance, More Uptime : IDC80E features Sungrow's proprietary isolated air-cooling technology, minimizing maintenance requirements while ensuring stable performance. Certified to IP65, IK10, and C5 standards, the charger is engineered to withstand demanding outdoor environments. Independent module fault isolation avoids full-system shutdown, delivering 99% uptime and a 99.5% one-time charging success rate.

-Optimized for Destination Charging: Designed for locations where vehicles typically park for one to three hours, it delivers up to 97% efficiency and supports charging currents of up to 250A. Dynamic Load Management, OCPP 2.0.1 compatibility, and OTA updates further simplify daily operations and system management.

-Future-Proof by Design: It supports power upgrades from 80kW to 120kW through simple module replacement, eliminating the need for significant site modifications or lengthy downtime. The charger is also V2G-ready and can be seamlessly integrated with PV and energy storage systems as part of a reliable one-stop solution.

Expanding the Portfolio

Beyond ChargePower One and IDC80E heavy-duty charger, Sungrow Charging also showcased the new AC22-G3 intelligent AC charger with V2G capability, designed for residential and semi-public charging applications.

Together, these solutions expand Sungrow Charging's portfolio across destination charging, commercial charging and integrated energy management scenarios, helping customers build future-ready charging infrastructure with greater flexibility and efficiency.

Reinforcing Quality and Compliance

During the exhibition, Sungrow Charging obtained the world's first IEC 61851-23:2023 certification from TÜV Rheinland, alongside Norwegian EPD certifications and ISO 15118-20 certification.

These achievements reflect Sungrow Charging's commitment to safety, interoperability and sustainability while supporting customers in meeting evolving regulatory requirements across international markets.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service.

For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en