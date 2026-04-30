Fast-Charging Lithium-ion Battery Market worth $132.67 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global fast-charging lithium-ion battery market is projected to grow from USD 55.23 billion in 2025 to USD 132.67 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 240 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Fast-Charging Lithium-ion Battery Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Fast-Charging Lithium-ion Battery Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2025 Market Size: USD 55.23 billion

USD 55.23 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 132.67 billion

USD 132.67 billion CAGR (2025–2032): 13.5%

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Market growth is driven by the increasing need for reduced charging time and high-performance energy storage across electric mobility and advanced electronic applications. Industries are prioritizing fast-charging capabilities to enhance user convenience, improve operational efficiency, and support large-scale electrification. Vendors are advancing battery technologies through improved cell chemistries, optimized thermal management, and enhanced battery management systems to deliver faster charging with greater safety and durability. Expanding deployment of electric vehicles, rapid development of charging infrastructure, and rising demand for high-power applications are reinforcing the role of fast-charging lithium-ion batteries in enabling efficient and scalable energy solutions.

2C–4C segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

2C–4C charging capacity batteries are projected to register the highest CAGR within the fast-charging lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period of 2026 to 2032. Growth is driven by increasing demand for ultra-fast charging solutions that significantly reduce charging time while maintaining battery performance and safety. These batteries enable rapid energy transfer, making them highly suitable for electric vehicles and high-power applications where quick turnaround is critical. Advancements in cell chemistry, electrode materials, and thermal management systems are supporting higher charge rates without compromising cycle life. Rising deployment of high-power charging infrastructure and growing consumer preference for faster charging capabilities are further accelerating adoption. Additionally, integration with advanced battery management systems is improving charge efficiency and safety, positioning the 2C–4C segment as the fastest-growing segment in the market.

Consumer electronics segment to account for significant share during forecast period.

The consumer electronics segment is expected to hold a significant share in the fast-charging lithium-ion battery market, supported by the large installed base of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearable devices. Demand is being driven by increasing usage intensity, high-performance applications, and the need for uninterrupted device availability in daily activities. Fast-charging capability has become a key differentiator for device manufacturers, directly influencing consumer preference and product positioning. OEMs are integrating advanced charging protocols and compact battery designs to deliver quicker turnaround while maintaining device safety and performance. In addition, frequent product upgrades, rising penetration of premium devices, and growing demand for power-intensive applications such as gaming and streaming are sustaining strong battery demand, reinforcing the segment's consistent contribution to overall market revenue.

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Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing fast-charging lithium-ion battery market during forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the fast-charging lithium-ion battery industry, driven by the rapid expansion of electric mobility and strong battery manufacturing capabilities across China, South Korea, and Japan. The region benefits from a well-established supply chain, large-scale production facilities, and continuous investments in next-generation battery technologies. Increasing EV adoption, supported by government incentives and aggressive electrification targets, is accelerating demand for high-performance fast-charging batteries. In addition, the growing deployment of high-power charging infrastructure is enabling faster energy replenishment, supporting widespread usage. The presence of leading battery manufacturers and close collaboration with automotive OEMs is further strengthening innovation and the commercialization of advanced solutions. Rising consumer demand for efficient and reliable energy storage, along with the expansion of industrial and grid applications, continues to position the Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing regional market.

Major companies operating in the fast-charging lithium-ion battery companies include BYD Company Ltd. (China), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (China), LG Energy Solution (South Korea), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Samsung SDI (South Korea).

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