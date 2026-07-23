FAMAR appoints Bruce Vielle as Chief Executive Officer

ATHENS, Greece, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FAMAR, a leading European contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Bruce Vielle as Chief Executive Officer, effective 3 August 2026. He succeeds Dr Riku Rautsola, who has led the company as interim CEO since autumn 2025 and who will work closely with Bruce to ensure a smooth transition.

Bruce Vielle has spent his career leading complex, multi-site manufacturing organisations. For the past seven years, he has been CEO of Synerlab Group and its successor, Meribel Pharma Solutions, most recently leading 2,000 employees across 13 manufacturing sites in France, Spain and Sweden. Before that, he was Chief Operating Officer of Vétoquinol, a top-10 global animal health company, with responsibility for nine manufacturing sites, and he began his pharmaceutical career in site leadership roles at Unither. Throughout, he has served demanding, blue-chip pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech customers across a broad range of complex dosage forms, with a consistent focus on disciplined execution, quality and reliability of supply. An engineer by training, he holds an Executive MBA from HEC Paris and is an expert in Lean manufacturing and Six Sigma.

The appointment comes with the strong and continued commitment of MidEuropa, FAMAR's shareholder. FAMAR is rapidly investing in new technologies and capabilities notably the expansion of its sterile offering, including recently added sterile fill-finish capacity in Germany, while strengthening its efficiency and agility. For customers, this means greater responsiveness, agility, and capabilities to support their programmes today and their growth in the years ahead. Operational excellence and customer care have long been cornerstones of FAMAR's partnerships, and they remain at the heart of the company's growth strategy.

Peter Prock, Chairman of FAMAR: "On behalf of the Board and MidEuropa, I am very pleased to welcome Bruce to FAMAR. He is a proven CDMO leader with a strong track record in operational execution, sterile manufacturing and value creation, the experience FAMAR needs as we invest in new capabilities and become an even stronger and agile partner for our customers. I would also like to warmly thank Riku for his leadership as interim CEO. He has kept us focused on our customers and our performance, and he hands over a company well prepared for its next chapter."

Bruce Vielle, incoming Chief Executive Officer: "I am delighted and energised to be joining FAMAR. This is a company with a strong European footprint, trusted customer relationships and talented people, and I see significant opportunity ahead of us. Our customers are growing, and FAMAR's role is to grow with them by investing in the capabilities, capacity and service they need, from development through to commercial supply. I look forward to working with the leadership team and colleagues at every site to deliver for our customers."

Dr Riku Rautsola, interim Chief Executive Officer: "It has been a privilege to lead FAMAR over the past months, and I thank our teams, our customers and partners for their commitment and trust. Bruce is an outstanding choice to take FAMAR forward. With the investments underway, the strength of our teams and the full backing of MidEuropa, I have every confidence in FAMAR's future and I look forward to continue supporting the team at the Board level."

For further information, please visit www.famar-group.com.