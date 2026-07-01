FAIR PLAY MENARINI INTERNATIONAL AWARD: THE 30TH EDITION KICKS OFF

FLORENCE, Italy, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florence opens its doors to the 30th Fair Play Menarini International Award. Today marks the opening of the event celebrating champions who have distinguished themselves not only through their sporting achievements, but also through respect, ethics, and loyalty. The traditional gala dinner at Piazzale Michelangelo opens two days dedicated to the core values of sport, culminating tomorrow with the awards ceremony at the Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino.

Fair Play Menarini International Award Fair Play Menarini International Award

Among the 2026 winners are: Achille Polonara, a symbol of strength and resilience in Italian basketball; Antonella Palmisano, one of the most brilliant stars in race walking; and Armand Duplantis, the athlete who has redefined the boundaries of pole vaulting. Their names stand alongside those of Bebe Vio and Chiara Mazzel, true examples of determination and inclusion in Paralympic sports. Also taking the stage at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino will be Daniele Garozzo, a star of international fencing; Gregorio Paltrinieri, a true icon of world swimming; and Simone Anzani, a pillar of volleyball. Furthermore, the trio of Davide Ghiotto, Michele Malfatti, and Andrea Giovannini, who brought back to Italy the Olympic gold medal in team pursuit speed skating after 20 years, will be joined by renowned sports journalist Fabio Caressa. Football will also take center stage, featuring legends who have thrilled fans across Europe: Diego Milito, Emilio Butragueño, and Gianfranco Zola.

Alongside them, the evening will bring back under the Fair Play Menarini spotlight several winners from previous editions, including Antonio Rossi, Giancarlo Antognoni, Ian Thorpe, Sasha Vujačić, Giacomo Perini, and Andrea Zorzi.

"Thirty years ago, a project was born with the ambition of placing the values of sport at the center. Today, we can say that those very same ideas are more relevant than ever," stated Luca Lastrucci, Valeria Speroni Cardi, and Filippo Paganelli, members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation. "Over the years, we have met extraordinary champions but, above all, exceptional human beings who have shown us that respecting the rules, opponents, and oneself represents the greatest success of all."

The evening will be hosted by Rachele Sangiuliano, Michele Cagiano, and Omar Schillaci, who will be joined by Federico Buffa to take the audience on a journey through some of the greatest stories in sport. The 2026 Fair Play Menarini Award ceremony will be broadcast live on Sky, channels 501 and 257.

To follow the award winners and stay up to date, visit the official website www.fairplaymenarini.com and follow the Award's official social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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