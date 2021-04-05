Demographic developments across regions also play an important role in the structural growth of the eyewear industry. Demographic factors such as age and eye disorders such as myopia and glaucoma, among others, have held much importance in the product development scenario.

Prominent players are now diversifying into other profitable segments by offering varieties in products such as single vision lenses, safety glasses, reading glasses, etc. Companies manufacturing eyewear are focusing on product enhancement as well as on specific categories driving demand.

On the back of these factors, global sales of eyewear are expected to top US$ 259 Bn in 2031. According to the report by Persistence Market Research, the eyewear market is estimated to register a steady CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The eyewear market is projected to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period, as fashion trends and consumers perception are changing faster than ever.

The market is fairly consolidated, resulting in moderate consumer negotiating power. Strategic partnerships with leading global players are helping players establish their presence.

Online retailing is expected to register higher growth in comparison with other sales channels, at an anticipated growth rate of 6% over the forecast period.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus forced a global lockdown, shifting education to digital platforms, thereby increasing the screen time for kids and also increasing exposure to blue-light, consequently increasing eyewear demand over the forecast period.

In terms of material, metal holds a notable share in the market as it is a highly preferred material due its protective measures. The plastic segment also witnesses high sales across regions.

In case of product, sunglasses hold a notable share owing to rising fashion trends among the younger generation, which is leading to increased product development.

Request for Sample PDF of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14320

"Sunglasses made from ocean plastic waste are environment-friendly, and the eyewear industry is taking numerous efforts to offer sustainable products," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the eyewear market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers. Some of the key players identified across the value chain include EssilorLuxottica, Zeiss International, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc, Cooper Vision, Fielmann AG, Safilo Group S.p.A., Marcolin SpA, De Rigo Vision S.p.A, Alcon, Marchon Eyewear, Inc. , Charmant Inc., MAUI JIM, INC., Bausch & Lomb, and Fittingbox.

Ask an Expert for More Query: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/14320

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the eyewear market, covering global industry analysis of 2016-2020 and forecasts for 2021 to 2031. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product, material, price range, end user, and sales channel, across all major regions of the world.

Get Full Access of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14320

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in this space.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-reports.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Consumer Goods

Related Reports:

Extended Continuous Wear Lenses Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/extended-continuous-wear-lenses-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/extended-continuous-wear-lenses-market.asp Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/wearable-smart-baby-monitor-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.