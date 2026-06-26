Extreme heat and geo-political tensions result in UK holidaymakers putting safety first this summer - according to AllClear Travel Insurance

LONDON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geo-political tensions have changed the way UK holidaymakers view travel insurance – with people putting safety abroad before the hunt for cheaply-priced travel policies.

New research conducted by AllClear Travel Insurance reveals that 68% of people going on holiday this summer say they will look for travel insurance that is either top quality or has good cover features.

These findings come at a time when UK adults remain resilient about travelling abroad this summer – with Southern Europe and the Med remaining the top choice summer holiday region (30%) for the fifth consecutive summer.

What has changed is the perceived importance attached to safety when abroad. Nationally, 38% of survey respondents said their health and safety on holiday is now of prime importance abroad this summer, up from 25% this time last year.

The AllClear data also revealed a three-year peak in the percentage of adults with medical conditions that now say they would be happy to pay a higher premium for their travel cover if they could be sure their medical conditions would be covered – rising from 23% to 35% over the last 12-months.

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at AllClear Travel Insurance comments: "We see from our latest data that people still very much want to travel abroad this summer. That said, the tensions in various parts of the world have understandably triggered a mindset-change with many holidaymakers now placing far greater emphasis on being safe abroad. The prospect of another summer of extreme heat also prompts safety considerations, particularly for those people travelling abroad with pre-existing medical conditions. In the current climate of consumers putting safety first, we encourage all holiday makers, especially those with medical conditions, to declare all their medical conditions when choosing the travel cover that best meets their needs."