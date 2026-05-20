EXTRAORDINARY HAIR, INCOMING: TRESEMMÉ PROFESSIONAL® APPOINTS MAURA HIGGINS AS "HEAD OF HAIR"
News provided byTRESemmé Professional
20 May, 2026, 13:29 GMT
The TV star and style icon steps into the role as the brand unveils its most elevated chapter yet.
LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRESemmé® is stepping into a new era with the launch of TRESemmé Professional®, its most elevated brand evolution to date, bringing salon-grade performance, advanced technology and professional artistry to the forefront. To mark this next chapter, and following a year of creating head-turning hair moments together, the brand and Maura Higgins are making it official, appointing Maura as the first-ever Head of Hair at TRESemmé Professional®. In this newly created role, Maura will serve as a muse and creative force, shaping iconic red-carpet looks and fronting a major TRESemmé Professional® campaign across the UK and Ireland.
Extraordinary hair. Unstoppable confidence.
With over 75 years of salon expertise, TRESemmé® has always recognised the power of professional styling to transform how women feel and show up in the world. As the brand evolves into TRESemmé Professional®, that belief remains unchanged. Maura's aesthetic aligns seamlessly with this next chapter and reflects a shared mission: that everyone should have the confidence to look and feel like they've just stepped out of the salon.
"I'm all about women feeling powerful in their own skin - and their hair," says Maura Higgins, Head of Hair at TRESemmé Professional®. "I spent ten years working in a hair salon at the start of my career, so I've seen first-hand the transformative power hair has. I can't wait to create looks that show what's possible with truly high-performance products. Because when your hair feels incredible, so do you - and every woman deserves that feeling."
Professional artistry, unlocked
Maura's appointment coincides with the announcement of her long-time collaborator, acclaimed celebrity hairstylist Luke Pluckrose, as Head Stylist at TRESemmé Professional®. In this role, Luke will bring the trusted stylist–client dynamic to life across the brand, translating professional artistry into elevated yet achievable at-home looks.
Debuting on 27 May 2026, Maura's first campaign will run across TV, social, and out-of-home, with all hair created by Luke using the soon-to-launch next-generation TRESemmé Professional® collections. As the brand enters a new professional era, Maura isn't just fronting the campaign - she's helping set the tone of TRESemmé Professional®, one extraordinary hair moment at a time.
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