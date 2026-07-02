Explosive Trace Detection Market: USD 2.72 Bn by 2031, Driven by Advanced Screening Technologies, Reports Mordor Intelligence

News provided byMordor Intelligence Private Limited
02 Jul, 2026, 15:21 GMT
HYDERABAD, India, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the explosive trace detection market size is expected to grow from USD 1.85 billion in 2026 to USD 2.72 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.06%. Market growth is driven by rising security concerns, tighter aviation and cargo screening regulations, and continued investments in airport infrastructure. The adoption of AI-powered detection systems and advanced vapor-particle sensing technologies is improving screening accuracy and operational efficiency, while government-backed security initiatives are further supporting demand worldwide.
Explosive Trace Detection Market Trends and Drivers
Compact dual-mode vapor and particle sensors for drone-based explosive detection: Advances in sensor miniaturization are enabling drones to perform explosive trace detection in hard-to-access and high-risk environments while maintaining a safe operating distance. Emerging bio-inspired sensing technologies are improving detection sensitivity, and continued investments in next-generation aerial detection systems are accelerating the adoption of drone-based explosive screening for defence and security applications.
AI-driven analytics reduce false alarms in ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) analyzers: The integration of AI and machine learning into ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) systems is improving screening efficiency by reducing false alarms while maintaining high detection accuracy. These advancements help streamline security operations, minimize disruptions at screening checkpoints, and encourage the adoption of intelligent detection solutions across airports and other high-security environments.
Explosive Trace Detection Market Share by Region
North America remains the leading regional market for explosive trace detection, supported by ongoing investments in aviation security and the continuous modernization of screening infrastructure. The region is driven by replacement demand and strict regulatory standards, while Europe is witnessing steady growth due to evolving cargo screening requirements and strengthened security regulations.
Asia-Pacific is witnessing strong demand for explosive trace detection systems, driven by airport expansion projects and growing investments in aviation infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa are emerging as high-growth regions due to large-scale airport developments and increasing security modernization efforts, while Latin America is experiencing gradual adoption. Across regions, demand varies based on operational needs, with a growing focus on AI-enabled screening, regulatory compliance, contactless security solutions, and advanced cargo inspection technologies.
Explosive Trace Detection Industry Segmentation
By Product Type
- Handheld
- Portable/Movable
- Fixed
By Detection Technology
- Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS)
- Mass Spectrometry (MS)
- Raman and FTIR Spectroscopy
- Differential Ion Trap Mobility
- Colorimetric and Chemiluminescence
By Sampling Mode
- Particle-swab
- Vapor-sniffer
- Dual Mode
By End Use Sector
- Commercial
- Defense
- Critical Infrastructure and Law Enforcement
- Cargo and Logistics
For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/explosive-trace-detection-market?utm_source=prnewswire
"Reliable decisions in the explosive trace detection market depend on research that distinguishes structural demand from short-term procurement cycles. Mordor Intelligence combines consistent analytical frameworks with rigorous validation, helping organizations evaluate market developments with greater confidence than reports built on limited or fragmented data," says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.
Explosive Trace Detection Industry Companies
- Smiths Detection Group Ltd.
- Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Analogic Corporation
- Autoclear LLC
- Bruker Corporation
- DetectaChem GmbH
- RS DYNAMICS LLC
- Morphix Technologies
- NUCTECH COMPANY LTD SUCURSAL ARGENTINA
- Chemring Group PLC
- Rigaku Holdings Corporation
- CEIA USA
- IDenta Corp.
- Labtron Equipment Ltd.
- HTDS (HI-TECH DETECTION SYSTEMS)
- 1st Detect Corporation
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