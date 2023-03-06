Experienced Corporate Finance Professional Erik Dahl Joins Banyan Software as Investment Director, Head of Nordics

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global operator and long-term software investor Banyan Software is pleased to announce the appointment of Erik Dahl as Investment Director, Head of Nordics.

Founded in 2016, the US-based Banyan Software specializes in acquiring, building, and growing niche vertical market software businesses. Backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience, Banyan operates across many sectors including healthcare, education, media, transportation, and financial services.

Erik Dahl

Banyan has made its first four European investments since late 2021 and is committed to future growth in 2023 and beyond.

With over 13 years of M&A and investment experience, Erik Dahl was most recently a Partner at Capitalmind, a leading mid-market global M&A advisory firm. He led the TMT practice in the Nordic region, working with cross-border transactions across the industry. Previously, he worked with M&A and investments at Seavus Group, a next-generation software and IT development company, and as an M&A Advisor at LNP Corporate Finance, a corporate finance boutique specializing in the technology sector in Northern Europe.

"We are glad to have Erik Dahl join our team to enter the Nordics and accelerate our European presence. His extensive experience in technology M&A and investments, working with countless entrepreneurs, and overall leadership in the Nordic region will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our global software portfolio." David Berkal, CEO of Banyan Software.

Banyan enters the Nordic region with the backing of substantial funds available for investments. Erik Dahl will be responsible for origination and executing investment opportunities while building the team, leveraging his extensive network and deep understanding of the local and European markets.

"I am thrilled to be joining Banyan, a firm that has become synonymous with providing permanent homes for businesses. The company's seller-focused reputation and long-term investment philosophy align closely with my values, as we share a desire to offer a unique approach that combines the strengths of private equity and strategic consolidators.

Our primary focus is on partnering with profitable companies with annual revenues ranging from $2m to $30m, across a diverse range of vertically focused enterprise software markets. By harnessing our extensive operational knowledge and wealth of resources, we help these companies reach their full potential.

I look forward to meeting with software businesses, investors, advisors, and the technology community to explore opportunities in the Nordics and across Europe." Erik Dahl, Investment Director, Head of Nordics, Banyan Software.



About Banyan Software, Inc.

Banyan Software acquires, builds, and grows enterprise software businesses that have dominant positions in global niche vertical markets. With a permanent capital base and buy and hold investment focus, Banyan is one of North America's fastest growing private companies with dozens of individual businesses, nearly a thousand global employees, and operations in Australia, Canada, Copenhagen, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, United States, and the United Kingdom.

