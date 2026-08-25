Experience What's Next in Audio: OneOdio Set to Light Up IFA 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFA 2026 is just around the corner, and OneOdio is ready to bring an immersive audio experience to Berlin! From September 4–8, visit us at Hall 8.2, Booth 217 for an exciting showcase of next-generation audio, hands-on product experiences, live DJ performances, exclusive deals, and daily surprises.

Spotlight Products You'll Want to Experience

Experience What’s Next in Audio with OneOdio

At the heart of this year's showcase are two standout headphones: OneOdio Studio Max 2 and A70 Gen 2.

Studio Max 2 is built for DJs, creators, and audio professionals seeking professional-grade performance without being tied down by wires. Powered by third-generation Rapid Wireless+ technology, it delivers 9ms ultra-low latency, four versatile connection modes, Hi-Res Audio with LDAC, and up to 120 hours of battery life — giving DJs and creators the freedom and precision they need for performances and music production, while delivering an immersive experience for long listening sessions.

The A70 Gen 2 builds on the success of OneOdio's million-unit-selling A70 platform. With 40mm drivers, an independent acoustic chamber, LDAC, Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth 6.0, customizable EQ through the OneOdio App, and up to 72 hours of wireless playback, it is designed to move effortlessly from DJ practice and home studio sessions to everyday listening.

Spin to Win – Daily Giveaways & Surprises

What's IFA without a little excitement? Spin the wheel, win a prize, and take home a OneOdio surprise! Visitors can join our daily Spin to Win activity for a chance to win headphones, exclusive merchandise, and other exciting prizes.

Live DJ Performances + Exclusive IFA Deals

Feel the music all day long with live DJ performances featuring OneOdio's professional headphones. Experience the sound, feel the energy, and discover exclusive IFA deals available at the booth.

Whether you're coming for the latest audio technology, live music, or exciting giveaways, be sure to visit OneOdio at Hall 8.2, Booth 217.

Mark your calendar and experience what's next in audio with OneOdio!

About OneOdio

OneOdio is a professional audio brand committed to high-performance sound for music lovers, DJs, creators, and audio professionals worldwide. Known for its studio-quality sound, superior comfort, and exceptional value, OneOdio is trusted in studios, live performances, and everyday listening.

Find us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneodio-headphones

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oneodio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oneodioshop/