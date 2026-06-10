Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market worth $45.56 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global exhaust aftertreatment system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 37.17 billion in 2026 to USD 45.56 billion by 2033.

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Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 37.17 billion

USD 37.17 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 45.56 billion

USD 45.56 billion CAGR (2026–2033): 2.9%

Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market Trends & Insights:

Selective catalytic reduction segment to hold largest share of the exhaust aftertreatment system market in 2026

Trucks segment to record a significant growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to be the dominant regional exhaust aftertreatment system market during the forecast period

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Increasing NOx and particulate emissions from gasoline and diesel engines across passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses are driving the adoption of advanced exhaust aftertreatment products, including DOC, DPF, SCR, LNT, and GPF. Tightening Euro VI, China VI, Bharat Stage VI, and US EPA heavy-duty emission norms contribute to the market growth. OEMs are increasingly integrating SCR and DPF systems in diesel commercial vehicles and GPF and LNT systems in gasoline passenger vehicles to meet stringent real driving and cold start emission requirements. Diesel trucks and buses are driving SCR and DPF demand due to high NOx and soot loads, while gasoline passenger cars are increasing GPF and LNT adoption for particulate control in GDI engines. Integrated high-efficiency aftertreatment systems are becoming essential for regulatory compliance, fuel efficiency, durability, and vehicle performance.

Selective catalytic reduction segment to hold largest share of the exhaust aftertreatment system market in 2026

By aftertreatment device, the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) segment is estimated to lead the exhaust aftertreatment system market in 2026. In passenger cars, it is widely used as diesel engine platforms consolidate around 1.5 to 2.0 liter displacement to meet tightening NOx limits. In LCVs, SCR adoption is increasing with fleet-driven demand for compliance and efficiency. At the same time, in HCVs, it has near universal fitment globally due to high NOx output in long-haul operations. Advancements such as dual dosing SCR and close-coupled systems are improving low temperature efficiency and real driving performance. Growing shift toward high-efficiency diesel engines with higher combustion temperatures has increased NOx emissions, making SCR systems critical for compliance, especially in heavy-duty and high-displacement vehicle applications. This technology reduces nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions by nearly 90%, making it a vital component in diesel vehicles worldwide. It is mandatory to install SCR in vehicles due to its effectiveness. Compared with LNT, SCR efficiently traps NOx, making it the preferred choice for vehicles with larger engine capacities, such as passenger cars and LCVs above 2.0 liters, emitting higher NOx levels. The market is also witnessing increasing adoption of integrated aftertreatment architectures combining SCR with DPF, DOC, and ammonia slip catalysts to improve real driving emission performance, cold start efficiency, and catalyst durability. OEMs, including Tenneco, Forvia, and Bosch, are investing in advanced urea dosing systems, compact catalyst packaging, and copper and iron zeolite catalyst technologies to improve NOx conversion efficiency across wider temperature ranges. As a result, the rising penetration of after-treatment devices, owing to stringent emission norms to reduce NOx and hydrocarbon emissions, is a key factor driving the demand for SCR across various vehicle types.

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Trucks segment to record a significant growth rate during the forecast period

By vehicle type, the trucks segment is likely to grow at a commendable rate between 2026 and 2033, due to the increasing production and utilization of heavy-duty diesel vehicles in logistics, construction, mining, e-commerce, and long-haul transportation applications. Heavy-duty trucks operate under high load and extended driving cycles, generating substantially higher NOx and particulate matter emissions compared with passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. DOC and DPF have long been used in diesel trucks, while SCR has been added and integrated to meet stricter NOx norms. SCR adoption expanded with Euro 6 in Europe, EPA 2010 in North America, China IV to China VI in China, and BS VI in India. Over time, it has become standard in combination with DOC and DPF across all major trucking markets. The implementation of stringent emission regulations has made integrated aftertreatment systems mandatory across new diesel truck platforms, particularly for reducing real-world NOx emissions under high-temperature and high-torque operating conditions. Truck manufacturers are increasingly deploying compact and high-efficiency aftertreatment architectures combining SCR and DPF systems to balance emission compliance, fuel economy, and engine durability. Compared with smaller vehicle segments, trucks require larger catalyst volumes, higher DEF dosing capacity, and advanced thermal management systems due to higher exhaust flow rates and longer operational hours, resulting in higher aftertreatment system value per vehicle. Overall, trucks are the core growth engine for the exhaust aftertreatment system market, driven by mandatory compliance requirements, high emission intensity, and widespread integration of SCR-based systems alongside DOC and DPF, making them a significant vehicle segment for advanced emission control technologies.

Asia Pacific to be the dominant regional exhaust aftertreatment system market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global exhaust aftertreatment system market during the forecast period. The region has witnessed the rapid implementation of stringent emission regulations, such as China VI and Bharat Stage VI Phase 2, which have increased the penetration of advanced aftertreatment technologies, including SCR, DPF, DOC, LNT, and GPF across both diesel and gasoline vehicles. China VI regulations, among the strictest globally, require substantial reductions in NOx and particulate number emissions under real driving conditions, which accelerates the integration of combined aftertreatment systems in various vehicle types to control particulate and NOx emissions. The region is also benefiting from strong localization of catalyst materials, exhaust components, DEF infrastructure, and emission control manufacturing, enabling OEMs to scale advanced aftertreatment adoption at lower system costs compared with other regions. China and India are expanding domestic heavy-duty truck production and fleet replacement programs, which are increasing the demand for high-capacity SCR, DPF, and DOC systems in long-haul transportation, mining, and construction applications. Key contributors in Asia Pacific include Denso Corporation, Hitachi Astemo, Forvia, and Tenneco. These companies support regional growth through large-scale manufacturing in China, India, and Japan, and strong OEM partnerships across passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

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Top Companies in Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market:

The Top Companies in Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market are Tenneco Inc. (US), Forvia (France), Eberspacher (Germany), Friedrich Boysen (Germany), Futaba Industrial (Japan), Sango Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ytaka Giken (Japan), Sejong Industrial (South Korea), Bosal International (Belgium), Hirotec Corporation (Japan)

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