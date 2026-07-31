Everest Group designates TP as a Leader in healthcare CXM as AI redefines customer experience

Recognition highlights TP's AI-powered CX, healthcare expertise, and ability to deliver intelligent, outcome-driven operations at scale

BRISTOL, England, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital services leader TP (formerly Teleperformance) today announced it has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Healthcare CXM Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment, reinforcing its position as a strategic partner for healthcare organisations navigating rising complexity, regulatory demands, and growing consumer expectations.

Everest Group evaluated 24 providers in this year's assessment, with TP ranked among the top performers for delivering high-value outcomes at scale, broad end-to-end CX capabilities, and advanced AI-led operations.

Transforming healthcare experiences

Leaders are defined by their ability to implement enterprise-wide AI-first strategies, embedding intelligent workflows and moving beyond traditional automation to governed, end-to-end orchestration of member and patient journeys. TP's recognition reflects its continued investment in AI orchestration, where AI agents can autonomously manage and optimise workflows under human oversight. This orchestration can be applied to critical healthcare processes such as prior authorisation workflows, patient scheduling, general patient and provider inquiries, and licensed telesales to enable greater efficiency, compliance, and consistency across highly regulated environments.

"As healthcare enterprises work to improve member and patient interactions across increasingly digital journeys, they are valuing partners that can combine contact centre expertise with process knowledge in areas such as enrollment, billing, outbound engagement support, and care-related interactions," said Ankur Verma, Vice President, Everest Group.

"TP's healthcare CX capabilities are grounded in decades of operational experience and supported by tools such as TP.ai Assist, call and chat summarisation, and accent translation, alongside strong agentic AI partnerships with market leading organisations. Its ability to blend front-office service, and AI-led workflow transformation has contributed to its Leader positioning in Everest Group's in Healthcare CXM Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026."

Differentiated strengths across healthcare CXM

TP serves as the customer experience engine for over 290 leading healthcare companies across more than 30 countries. It offers a unified approach to smarter and simpler healthcare operations designed to enhance patient care while streamlining operations from front- to back-office and improving overall health outcomes.

Everest Group cited several strengths contributing to TP's Leader positioning:

Broad payer and provider coverage: Including Medicaid, commercial plans, and hospital systems, enabling support across diverse healthcare environments

Including Medicaid, commercial plans, and hospital systems, enabling support across diverse healthcare environments Operational agility and responsiveness: Recognised for onboarding speed, account responsiveness, and flexible delivery models aligned to client technology maturity

Recognised for onboarding speed, account responsiveness, and flexible delivery models aligned to client technology maturity Global delivery scale: A robust onshore, nearshore, and offshore footprint supporting regulatory requirements, talent access, and cost optimisation

A robust onshore, nearshore, and offshore footprint supporting regulatory requirements, talent access, and cost optimisation Healthcare-focused innovation: Investments in AI-driven orchestration and automation across complex, compliance-intensive workflows

Innovative Healthcare Solutions

TP provides comprehensive healthcare solutions that blend AI innovation and human expertise to deliver enhanced patient-centered services that help optimise operations, improve security and compliance, and provide tailored healthcare experiences with accuracy and compassion. Services range from patient, member and provider support, clinical care, enrollment and billing, revenue cycle management, back-office services, annual enrollment and open access plan support, and collections.

ABOUT TP GROUP

TP is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including high-value digital transformation services, collections and operations consulting. It also offers a range of specialised services such as interpreting and localisation, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

For more information: www.tp.com.