Evallic welcomes Argon Electronics, a global leader in CBRNe detection simulation and training

Evallic is pleased to announce the acquisition of Argon Electronics (UK) Limited ("Argon"), the global leader in detection simulation and training equipment for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNe) and hazardous materials threats.

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1987, Argon has built a 30-year track record serving military, law enforcement and civilian defence organizations worldwide. Its portfolio includes chemical warfare agent simulators, radiation detection simulators, multi-gas training simulators and PlumeSIM, its award-winning CBRNe dispersion modelling and field exercise software. Supported by exclusive OEM partnerships with the world's leading detector manufacturers, Argon delivers high-fidelity, cost-effective training solutions that eliminate the risks and regulatory burden of live-agent exercises.

"Joining Evallic marks a pivotal milestone for Argon. We have built something world-leading over 30 years, with products trusted by customers in more than 40 countries. With Evallic's platform, international reach and industrial backing, we have found the ideal environment to expand our product range, accelerate international growth and meet the sharply rising demand for CBRNe preparedness solutions in a more dangerous world," says Steven Pike, founder of Argon Electronics.

Evallic strengthens its mission of rebuilding European defence and resilience while powering the protection of people and society.

Through this acquisition, Evallic completes a uniquely integrated CBRNe platform spanning detection software (Bruhn Newtech), hazard prediction and modelling (Riskaware), and physical detector simulation and training (Argon). While continuing to operate under its established brand, Argon gains access to Evallic's platform, industrial capabilities and global defence market reach.

"Argon brings a strong set of capabilities to Evallic. With 30 years of product heritage, exclusive OEM relationships and a loyal blue-chip customer base, Argon's simulation and training capabilities complete our CBRNe platform in a way that creates real and immediate value for customers across Europe and beyond," says Hampus Nestius, co-founder of Evallic.

The transaction was signed in June 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

For further information:

Bob Cargill, Argon Electronics (UK) Limited (bob.cargill@argonelectronics.com)

Hampus Nestius, Evallic AB (hampus.nestius@evallic.com)

About Argon Electronics and Evallic

Argon Electronics (UK) Limited is the global leader in CBRNe detection simulation and training equipment, serving defence, law enforcement and civilian security customers in more than 40 countries through a portfolio of simulators and its market-leading PlumeSIM software.

For more information, visit www.argonelectronics.co.uk

For more information about Evallic, visit www.evallic.com