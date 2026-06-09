EV Battery Market worth $168.95 billion by 2035| MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the EV Battery Market is projected to reach USD 168.95 billion by 2035, from USD 103.04 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.6%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'EV Battery Market'

EV Battery Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2035

2026-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 103.04 billion

USD 103.04 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 168.95 BN

USD 168.95 BN CAGR (2026–2035): 5.6%

EV Battery Market Trends & Insights:

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to lead the EV battery market during the forecast period.

Passenger cars are expected to surpass other vehicle types during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the EV battery market during the forecast period.

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The EV battery market is shifting toward large-scale gigafactory production and localized battery cell manufacturing, as cost competitiveness increasingly depends on manufacturing scale and plant utilization rather than on raw material costs alone. At the technology level, OEMs are standardizing battery platforms across multiple vehicle models to improve sourcing efficiency and shorten development cycles. This shift toward platform consolidation is also creating opportunities to redesign battery architectures for higher manufacturing efficiency. As a result, the market is moving toward larger cell formats and simplified battery pack designs to reduce component complexity and improve production efficiency. Further, battery recycling and recovery of critical materials are becoming an important part of long-term supply chain planning rather than being treated only as end-of-life activities.

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to lead the EV battery market during the forecast period.

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to lead the EV battery market as they provide a strong balance of energy density, charging performance, cycle life, and lower weight, making them suitable across both passenger and commercial electric vehicles. Continuous advancements in battery chemistries, including LFP, NMC, high-manganese, and silicon-enhanced anodes, are improving vehicle range while reducing cost per kWh. The industry has also developed a large-scale global manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem around lithium-ion technology, supporting cost competitiveness and faster commercialization. Further, lithium-ion batteries enable fast charging and higher power output, which are becoming increasingly important for modern EV platforms, while OEMs are standardizing vehicle architectures around these battery systems to improve sourcing efficiency and platform scalability. Ongoing investments in gigafactories, localized manufacturing, and battery recycling continue to strengthen market leadership. For instance, in October 2025, Gotion Inc. started construction of a new lithium-ion battery intelligent manufacturing facility in Nanjing, China, with an investment of USD 0.59 billion (CNY 4 billion) and planned production capacity of 20 GWh for EV and energy storage batteries by 2027.

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Passenger cars are expected to surpass other vehicle types during the forecast period.

Passenger cars are expected to account for the largest share of the EV battery market due to their high production volumes and greater battery consumption compared to other vehicle segments. OEMs are accelerating the rollout of dedicated passenger EV platforms, enabling higher battery standardization and large-scale battery procurement, which improves manufacturing efficiency and lowers costs. Compared with commercial vehicles, passenger cars have shorter product development cycles, allowing faster adoption of new battery chemistries and advanced pack designs. Growing consumer preference for longer driving range, faster charging, and improved vehicle performance is also increasing average battery capacity and battery value per vehicle. For instance, leading EV models are increasingly being designed around optimized battery capacities to balance driving range, vehicle efficiency, and affordability. The Tesla Model Y is offered with battery capacities ranging from approximately 60–80 kWh, while Tesla Model 3 variants range between 54–82 kWh. Similarly, the Chevrolet Equinox EV is equipped with a battery pack of around 90 kWh. In addition, passenger EVs are leading the adoption of technologies such as cell-to-pack (CTP), structural batteries, and larger-format cells, increasing overall battery integration and technology content.

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the EV battery market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the EV battery market during the forecast period. The region is strengthening its position in the EV battery market through rapid expansion of localized battery manufacturing and large investments across cell production, pack assembly, and upstream supply chains. It is witnessing the accelerated development of gigafactories and integrated battery ecosystems, helping reduce dependence on imported battery components and improve supply security. For instance, in March 2026, Tesla (US) and LG Energy Solution (South Korea) signed an agreement to establish a USD 4.3 billion lithium iron phosphate (LFP) prismatic battery cell manufacturing facility in Lansing, Michigan, with production expected to begin in 2027. Rising EV demand in the US and Canada, particularly for passenger vehicles and electric trucks, is increasing battery procurement volumes and encouraging automakers to localize sourcing for greater production flexibility and faster vehicle launches. For instance, in May 2026, Stellantis announced plans to introduce more than 60 new vehicle models and around 50 major model refreshes by 2030, including 29 battery electric vehicles, 15 plug-in hybrids, and 24 hybrid models, with a significant share of investment allocated to North America. North America is also expanding battery material processing, recycling, and closed-loop supply networks to improve long-term competitiveness.

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Top Companies in EV Battery Market:

The Top Companies in EV Battery Market are Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (China), BYD Company Ltd. (China), LG Energy Solution (South Korea), CALB (China), and Gotion Inc. (China).

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