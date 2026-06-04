Europe's Must-See Exhibition 'House of Dreamers' Arrives In London This Summer

LONDON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arriving in London for the first time this summer, HOUSE OF DREAMERS is an immersive exhibition dedicated to dreamers of all ages — an emotional journey through 16 experiential installations created by designers Elena and Giulia Sella, each designed to inspire and celebrate the power of dreams, opening 26th June 2026.

Image courtesy of House of Dreamers

Each dedicated installation will transport visitors into a magical and surprising world through design, colour, and technology. House of Dreamers is a place where imagination comes to life, inviting visitors to be inspired, connect with their inner child, and share a memorable experience.

Following the great success of its previous exhibitions in Milan, Madrid, Rome, and Paris — which attracted more than 2 million visitors across Europe — House of Dreamers will open on June 26th from 11am at Immerse LDN at Excel Waterfront, a leading destination for immersive experiences in London.

For its London debut, the experience becomes even more interactive and personalized thanks to new technologies and AI-powered experiences. Visitors will be invited to interact during the exhibition using House of Dreamers signature DreamBand technology, a wearable AI device that personalises each visit in real time, meaning no two experiences are alike.

Each artistic installation is linked to a motivational message, with a clear ambition: to re-educate people to the culture of dreams.

Among the exhibition's most iconic installations is CHANGE PERSPECTIVE, a fully upside-down apartment where visitors are encouraged to see things from a different point of view — because sometimes, to achieve our goals, we need to change our perspective.

In NEVER GIVE UP, visitors can literally punch through fears and insecurities while immersing themselves in a burst of energy, grit, and motivation.

DO WHAT YOU LOVE is a spectacular heart-shaped tunnel reminding us that following our passions never fails.

Visitors can also dive into the iconic pink ball pool ENJOY TODAY, walk through the enchanted forest WONDER, and swing through the clouds in SKY IS NOT THE LIMIT.

For more information and ticket sales, please visit www.houseofdreamers.com

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