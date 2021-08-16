eSports Rising Popularity Has Shown Incredible Growth Evolving into Multi-Billion Dollar Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The eSports industry has seen tremendous growth over the years, both in terms of viewership and revenue. The increasing viewership is what mainly contributed to the revenue growth – and it's not just because those viewers are generating revenue. Seeing the potential of reaching a large and engaged audience, brands are investing in eSports marketing, both directly and indirectly. This has contributed to rapid revenue growth in the industry, only slowed down by COVID limiting large public eSports events. eSports has also experienced growth in several other aspects, with many of them interrelated in one way or another. In this post, you will learn more about just how much the eSports industry is growing so you can understand how to leverage it. Newzoo has expanded on their 2020 Global eSports Review with their 2021 Global Esports & Live Streaming Market Report, which analyzes the latest eSports and live streaming market trends and market developments toward 2024. They now recognize the significant role that livestreaming plays in the eSports and gaming worlds. We summarize many of their key findings in this article. Active gaming and tech companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI).

An article in Influencer Marketing Hub said that: "Thanks to the arrival of COVID-19, the nature of eSports has changed. The lines between eSports, livestreaming and even influencer marketing have become blurred. The pandemic led to viewing spikes across all livestreaming platforms. People were required to spend time at home during the lockdown and so turned to livestreaming to while away their time. While the eSports market faced challenges during this time, it also saw considerable growth and expanded into markets where there had previously been little activity. There had already been a significant increase in eSports viewers since 2016 – both occasional viewers and enthusiasts, i.e., viewers who watch it regularly. Between 2018 and 2019, there was a 12.3% increase year over year (using Newzoo's old definitions). In Newzoo's 2019 adjusted figures, there were 200.8 million occasional viewers and 197 million eSports enthusiasts, making the total audience 397.8 million. The year-over-year growth continued in 2020, with 220.5 million occasional viewers and 215.4 million eSports enthusiasts, a combined eSports audience of 435.9 million."

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) – BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies' App Surpasses 100,000 Downloads on Apple and Google - Consumer Demand for Esports Games App Results in 49,000 downloads for July 2021- Esports Technologies , a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today that its Esports Games app has hit 100,000 downloads. On this free-to-play app, players can win cash prizes by testing their esports prediction and trivia skills. Daily and monthly downloads have been increasing over the last four months, surging in July with 49,000 downloads. The app launched on the Google Play and Apple App stores in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada in May 2021.

Esports Games app users can make real-time predictions on events in League of Legends, Dota 2, Counterstrike: GO, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Valorant, and Overwatch. By estimating the outcomes of live esports matches—[e.g. length of a match, number of maps that will exist in a game] players can win prizes equivalent to the prize pool of the tournament they are forecasting.

Qualified players of the trivia contest can answer questions to score points and be placed on a global leaderboard to win prizes. League of Legends, Dota 2, and Jordan Clarkson Flamethrower are among the most popular trivia games in the app. Esports Games trivia has also been played by celebrity guests through Clinton Sparks' weekly Twitch show "Win Big." On the Sparks show, the celebrity guests run through a series of trivia questions about themselves within the Esports Games App.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "Our Esports Games app is an exciting way for fans to engage with esports in real time, on any device or platform. The app is seeing tremendous momentum, and crossing the 100,000-download milestone is just the beginning. We will never stop looking for ways to bring esports fans closer to the action and enhance their viewing experience." CONTINUED… READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

In other entertainment and gaming recent news of interest:

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Bookmakers Company US LLC, a Nevada limited liability company doing business as USBookmaking ("USB").

USB will become an integral part of Elys' U.S. facing brand and will continue to operate as a wholly owned business unit maintaining its well-established brand, employees, management, and bookmaking team. The acquisition of USB provides Elys with an operational footprint in 4 states (New Mexico, Colorado, Michigan and North Dakota) with 2 additional states (Washington, D.C. and Iowa) in progress and provide a significant boost to client base and revenue when fully integrated. The transaction represents a fundamental strategic partnership that completes an important pillar of the Company's business plan to build out in the U.S. and Canadian sports betting markets.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) and national entertainment concept, Sports & Social, recently announced a strategic new relationship to create upscale Sports & Social/DraftKings sports bars beginning in the Nashville and Detroit markets, pending regulatory approvals. The collaboration brings together Sports & Social's market leadership in operating high-energy, first-class dining and entertainment venues with DraftKings' top-rated and industry-leading sports gaming platforms.

Together, the integration forms one of the most exciting new offerings in sports betting and entertainment for DraftKings and Sports & Social fans across the nation. The Sports & Social/DraftKings venues will be designed by ICRAVE, an internationally acclaimed award-winning strategy, design, and development firm, and promises to fill a niche by providing an upscale, premier sports and entertainment experience.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), a global leader in video gaming and esports experiences and entertainment for players of all ages, recently announced the formation of its Young Gamer Network and Core Gamer Network to continue driving elevated levels of audience engagement and awareness for the company's roster of high-profile advertisers, sponsors, and partners. In addition, the company announced the acquisition of Bannerfy, an intelligent technology platform that enables digital video and live streaming creators to collaborate with tier one sponsors on their social media channels including YouTube through scalable and custom premium placements.

Recent brand partners focused on reaching young gamers through Super League programs include Moose Toys, ASTRO Gaming, Logitech G, and DTS Sound Space, all of whom participated in the Company's Summer Moonjam digital music event and live stream, hosted within Minehut, the hub of Super League's Minecraft community. The company also created a custom in-game Roblox campaign for Nickelodeon to promote the launch of the Patrick Star Show. Recent sponsors choosing to grow awareness and engagement with 18-34 year-old gamers through Super League have included Hyundai, Sega, and Square Enix.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, recently announced that it has been selected by the Connecticut Lottery Corporation ("CLC") as its sports betting operations partner for the CLC's soon-to-launch sports wagering business. Through this 10-year agreement and subject to regulatory approvals, RSI will serve as the CLC's exclusive provider of a state-of-the-art sports betting system for mobile, online, and retail channels, as well as the operator of the CLC's mobile/online sportsbook.

"We are honored to be selected by the CLC to bring sports betting to the state and people of Connecticut," said Richard Schwartz, President of RSI. "This partnership represents a significant milestone for RSI, as the trust and confidence of a state-backed organization such as the CLC further validates the strength of our award-winning online gaming platform and customer service. Building on our proven track record of success in the tri-state area, where RSI was an early entrant in New Jersey and is the market leader in retail sports betting amongst New York's commercial casinos, we are thrilled to collaborate with the CLC team to offer Connecticuters safe, convenient, and unique gaming experiences."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. Except as set forth below, FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated two thousand five hundred and ninety-five dollars by Esports Technologies Inc. for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Esports Technologies Inc. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or Form 1-K, as applicable, and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com