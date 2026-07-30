Esports Foundation and adidas Announce Landmark Partnership to Outfit Every Team at the Inaugural Esports Nations Cup

Over 100 countries and territories will wear custom adidas national jerseys at the Esports Nations Cup (ENC), equipping every team competing across 16 of the world's most popular esports titles.

The inaugural four-week event is set to take place starting November 2, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. National team jerseys will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The partnership directly supports the ongoing convergence of esports, culture, entertainment and sports, creating a defining moment for the esports industry and the global sport landscape.

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RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports Foundation (EF) and adidas made sports history today, announcing a landmark partnership that will see the sportswear company outfit every national team at the inaugural Esports Nations Cup (ENC), the first nation-based esports event of its scale, set to debut November 2, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The partnership directly supports the ongoing convergence of esports, culture, entertainment and sports, creating a defining moment for the esports industry and the global sport landscape.

The Esports Foundation and adidas announced a landmark partnership that will see the sportswear company outfit every national team at the inaugural Esports Nations Cup, the first nation-based esports event of its scale, set to debut November 2, 2026.

As Official Kit Partner and a Global Partner of ENC, adidas will design and produce custom competition apparel for the more than 100 participating countries and territories, with each delegation – including 2,000 athletes and coaches – receiving uniquely tailored jerseys and tracksuits that reflect their national identity while celebrating the global spirit of esports competition. National team jerseys will be revealed in the coming weeks. Fans can follow the national team jersey reveals at esportsnationscp.com/jerseys.

"National team jerseys carry identity, pride and the ambition of an entire country or territory," said Mohammed Al Nimer, Chief Commercial Officer, Esports Foundation. "By partnering with adidas, one of the most iconic brands in global sport, we are giving esports athletes the opportunity to represent their nations on the world stage with the same sense of meaning and prestige seen across traditional sport. This partnership will help the Esports Nations Cup create powerful national moments and inspire a new generation of players and fans."

"At adidas, we've spent decades outfitting athletes at the world's biggest sporting events, and we understand the role a jersey plays in identity, belonging and competition," said Phillip Waller, adidas SVP Brand Development. "The Esports Nations Cup gives us the opportunity to bring that experience into esports at a global scale."

The Esports Nations Cup introduces nation-based competition to the global esports calendar in a structured and recurring format. By enabling countries and territories to organize their teams, develop talent pathways, and compete on a global stage, the ENC provides a framework for expanding participation and strengthening esports ecosystems worldwide.

The Esports Foundation has worked to establish the global structure of the ENC through the appointment of Official National Team Partners, National Team Managers, and more than 700 national team coaches across 100 countries and territories. Drawn from over 90 leading esports organizations, the coaches oversee player selection and team development across the world's top esports titles, helping bring the first large-scale national team ecosystem in esports to life ahead of the event in Riyadh.

For the latest information about the Esports Nations Cup, visit esportsnationscup.com, and follow ENC on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About the Esports Nations Cup

The Esports Nations Cup (ENC) is a biennial global esports competition created by the Esports Foundation (EF) that brings national pride to the world stage. Launching in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2026, the ENC will feature the world's best players competing not for their clubs, but for their countries and territories, across a lineup of leading esports titles. Built in collaboration with game partners, clubs, and esports organizations, the ENC establishes the first recurring, large-scale platform for national teams in esports. Beyond competition, it aims to fuel fandom, inspire heroes, and provide sustainable pathways for nations, players, and partners to grow within the global esports ecosystem. esportsnationscup.com

The ENC features a $20 million prize pool with equal pay per placement, ensuring players and coaches receive the same prize money for the same finishing position across all 16 titles. Backed by a $45 million overall funding commitment, the ENC also includes a $20 million Development Fund that supports National Team Partners, local esports ecosystem development, travel, and national team operations.

About the Esports Foundation

The Esports Foundation (EF) is a non-profit organization based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dedicated to advancing and professionalizing the global esports industry. Through the annual Esports World Cup (EWC) and the biennial Esports Nations Cup (ENC), EF brings together the world's top players, leading clubs, and millions of fans for the biggest stages in competitive gaming. Beyond hosting tournaments, the Foundation works year-round to grow the esports ecosystem, support talent development, and create lasting opportunities for players, teams, and partners worldwide.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the company employs more than 65,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 24.8 billion in 2025.