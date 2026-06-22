Envision Energy Unveils 2026 Net Zero Action Report at VivaTech, Pioneering Future Energy Systems for Civilizational Prosperity

PARIS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leading green technology company, unveiled its 2026 Net Zero Action Report at VivaTech, one of Europe's largest and most influential innovation events. The report highlights how the convergence of energy and artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping industrial systems and even the foundations of modern civilization.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that Envision has published its Net Zero Action Report. This year's edition emphasizes that the future of infrastructure will be built on a new-type power system integrating energy, storage, grids, computing, and intelligence, forming the backbone of the AI-driven industrial era.

"A truly transformative energy transition is not merely about replacing old energy sources. It is about creating a new generation of civilizational infrastructure that enables sustainable prosperity in the age of AI." said Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO of Envision,"Energy is not just the foundation of AI - it is the lifeblood of intelligence. As power systems becomes the core infrastructure of intelligence era, only by solving full-chain energy management for intelligent production can we deliver the abundant, reliable, and sustainable power required for the next industrial revolution driven by AI."

Pioneering AI Power Systems in Practice

Over the past year, Envision has continued to lead innovation in next-generation power systems, pioneering what it defines as AI Power Systems. This integration enables unprecedented efficiency: maximizing the value of every unit of green electricity, optimizing computing workloads, and aligning limited power capacity with rapidly growing GPU demand.

At the Chifeng Net Zero Industrial Park, Envision has already demonstrated this model in operation. Built on a 2 GW, 100% renewable power system, the company leverages EnOS and its Energy Foundation Model to orchestrate wind, solar, storage, computing workloads and green hydrogen production in real time.In partnership with Tencent, the AI Power System is also being used to optimize AI workload scheduling, dynamically matching computing demand with renewable energy availability.

It also lays the foundation for Mission Gobi, Envision's global initiative announced at VivaTech 2026 to develop 5GW of green AI data center (AIDC) capacity in desert and arid regions by 2030.

Envision's Growing Global Footprint and Impact

The report also highlights how Envision is turning the innovation into real-world impact by supporting energy security, industrial transformation and community development.

In Egypt, Envision's 500MW Amunet Wind Project has entered full operation. As one of Africa's largest wind installations in both single-unit scale and total capacity, it generates approximately 2.3 billion kWh annually, enough to power around 800,000 households and support Egypt's Vision 2030.

In the UK, Envision's smart energy storage system powered by the Dubhe Energy Foundation Model is supporting the Carrington project, one of the country's largest standalone storage facilities. Once operational, it will supply electricity equivalent to 2.2 million households for two hours, while reducing renewable curtailment and enhancing grid stability, supporting both energy security and net-zero goals.

In global green trade, the first shipment of green ammonia produced at Envision's Chifeng Net Zero Industrial Park was delivered to LOTTE Fine Chemical in South Korea, marking a milestone in the emergence of "green oil" as a global zero-carbon commodity.

At the Monsoon Wind Power Project in Laos, Envision supported the clearance of more than 1,200 landmines and unexploded ordnance. In addition to providing clean electricity equivalent to power supply for 1.43 million households in Vietnam and creating more than 1,600 local jobs, the project also contributed to local schools through educational support and community engagement programs.

With six consecutive years of publishing its Net Zero Action Report, Envision has evolved from a net-zero pioneer and technology partner into a global builder of the infrastructure for a sustainable future. From deserts to demined fields, from polar regions to remote islands, the company continues to deploy future energy systems that expand access to clean, affordable and reliable power. As AI and clean energy converge, Envision is working to lay the foundations for a new era of sustainable prosperity.