Entegral Unveils Bodyshop 360, Powering Smarter, More Connected Repair Operations

LEEDS, England, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entegral has officially launched its early access programme for Bodyshop 360, a next-generation platform designed to power smarter, more connected repair operations for bodyshops in the UK and Ireland. The solution was first unveiled earlier this month to nearly 400 collision industry representatives at the annual Enterprise UK Repair Partner Event.

Accessible across multiple devices via a secure, cloud-based platform, Bodyshop 360 is a next-generation bodyshop management system designed for fast, low-disruption adoption – even in busy workshops.

With customer expectations, work provider demands and repair complexity all rising, Bodyshop 360 was designed by Entegral to help repairers streamline operations and manage the full repair journey through technology that is connected, intelligent and accessible.

Bodyshop 360 is a robust suite of tools that has evolved in functionality over time. The portfolio includes a mobile application designed to support digital vehicle check in, a streamlined 'lite' version tailored for lightweight job management and a dedicated solution for managing mobility referrals. This marks the official introduction of the latest addition to the suite: the core management system that offers manual estimate creation, repair management, dynamic reporting and streamlined communication. To ensure seamless adoption, the platform integrates directly with industry-standard systems, including Audatex, GT Global and CAPS.

The result is a simpler, smarter way for repairers to boost efficiency, improve customer service and reduce admin from a single, connected platform.

Accessible across multiple devices via a secure, cloud-based platform, Bodyshop 360 is a next-generation bodyshop management system designed for fast, low-disruption adoption – even in busy workshops.

Olly Chambers, AVP of European Sales and Operations at Entegral, said:

"We know many repairers can be wary of the administrative burden associated with adopting new technology. But they also want the benefits – less admin, better workflows and improved service. With Bodyshop 360, they can start seeing those benefits almost immediately, with minimal disruption. Bodyshop 360 makes connected technology simple and accessible, helping repairers improve efficiency, workflows and customer service."

Andrew Barlow, National Accounts Manager at Dent Devils, which has been trialling Bodyshop 360, added:

"Setup was straightforward, with no software to install and great support throughout. Training was flexible and easy to fit around the working day. The biggest benefit has been instant progress updates. Instead of chasing emails or calls, everything is in one place – saving time and streamlining our processes."

Initially available via an early access programme to repairers in the UK and Ireland, Entegral aims to leverage real-time input from bodyshop partners to evolve Bodyshop 360 into an intelligent and predictive solution that helps solve industry challenges well into the future. General availability with additional functionality is expected in autumn 2026.

Bodyshop 360 is part of Entegral's broader suite of integrated solutions designed to simplify the post-accident repair journey.

Connected to Enterprise Mobility – one of the world's largest mobility providers with a global fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles – Entegral combines deep industry insight with purpose-built technology to help streamline the automotive claims ecosystem.

For more information about Entegral Bodyshop 360, visit https://www.entegral.co.uk/en/solutions/bodyshop-360.html. For repairers interested in the early access programme, visit https://share.articulate.com/0V1_1x_UW1OvzDxShtA5h#/.

About Entegral:

Entegral is an integrated software platform that enables communication and collaboration between insurers, OEMs and tens of thousands of bodyshops and other industry professionals around the world. Connected to Enterprise Mobility, a leading provider of mobility solutions and manager of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, Entegral increases efficiency through the entirety of the claims process.