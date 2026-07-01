Endpoint Security Market worth $28.06 billion by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Endpoint Security Market is projected to grow from USD 17.76 billion in 2026 to USD 28.06 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2026-2031).

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Endpoint Security Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 16.33 billion

USD 16.33 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 17.76 billion

USD 17.76 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 28.06 billion

USD 28.06 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 9.6%

Endpoint Security Market Trends & Insights:

The growing regulatory compliance requirements and rising investments in AI-driven threat detection, behavioral analytics, and security automation are creating significant opportunities for market growth.

By type, asset discovery & management is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

By enforcement point, POS terminals are expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

By organization size, the SMEs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR of 10.7%.

By vertical, the BFSI segment dominated with a share of 16.4%.

North America is expected to have the largest market share of 41.4% in 2025.

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Endpoint security has become a critical element of enterprise cybersecurity as organizations continue to expand digital operations across cloud environments, hybrid workplaces, and geographically distributed networks. The increasing frequency of ransomware attacks, phishing campaigns, and advanced malware targeting endpoint devices has accelerated the adoption of robust endpoint security solutions. Simultaneously, growing regulatory compliance requirements and rising investments in AI-driven threat detection, behavioral analytics, and security automation are creating significant opportunities for market growth. Modern endpoint security platforms integrate capabilities such as endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response (EDR), device and application control, vulnerability management, encryption, and centralized policy enforcement to prevent, detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Supporting services, including consulting, deployment and integration, managed security, incident response, training, and maintenance, help organizations enhance cyber resilience, strengthen endpoint visibility, reduce security risks, and ensure consistent protection across increasingly complex IT environments.

By enforcement point, the POS terminals segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth

By enforcement point, the POS terminals segment is anticipated to record the highest growth owing to the increasing need to protect payment systems from malware, ransomware, and credential theft. The mobile devices segment is also witnessing strong adoption of endpoint security solutions as hybrid work, BYOD policies, and enterprise mobility continue to expand. Demand for security across other endpoint types, including IoT and specialized enterprise devices, is rising as organizations seek comprehensive protection for increasingly diverse endpoint ecosystems. Servers and workstations remain essential enforcement points, supported by ongoing investments in enterprise endpoint protection and centralized security management.

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By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to outpace the on-premises segment

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to outpace the on-premises segment due to its scalability, centralized management capabilities, rapid deployment, and ability to secure geographically distributed workforces. On-premises solutions continue to maintain demand among organizations with stringent regulatory, compliance, and data sovereignty requirements.

APAC to be the fastest-growing Endpoint Security Market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region, comprising major economies such as China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and other emerging digital economies, continues to witness rapid adoption of endpoint security solutions as organizations accelerate digital transformation, cloud migration, and AI adoption. According to the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2026, Asia Pacific accounted for 27% of global cyber incidents in 2025, making it the second most targeted region globally. The report identified malware (45%) as the most common attack method, while the manufacturing sector accounted for 68% of incidents, followed by finance and insurance (19%) and transportation (25%). These trends are driving enterprises to strengthen Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Zero Trust architectures to secure increasingly distributed digital environments.

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Top Companies Endpoint Security Market:

The Top Companies in Endpoint Security Market include Microsoft (US), Broadcom (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), CrowdStrike (US), TrendAI (Trend Micro) (Japan), Fortinet (US), Trellix (US), Kaspersky (Russia), Sophos (UK), and Cybereason (US).

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