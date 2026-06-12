Elsevier launches Ebola Information Center with free clinical and research resources to support response to outbreak

Comprehensive resource center offers free access to clinical guidance, peer-reviewed research, early-stage research, datasets, and AI-assisted research tools to support the global health emergency response

LONDON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the World Health Organization's declaration of an Ebola outbreak caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), Elsevier, a global leader in scientific information and analytics, has launched its Ebola Information Center to provide healthcare professionals, researchers, policy makers and the public with free access to critical clinical and research information to support the global response to this outbreak.

Elsevier's Ebola Information Center brings together a wide range of freely available resources, with a focus on the emerging Bundibugyo virus variant. The center combines evidence-based clinical guidance, peer-reviewed research, early-stage research findings, datasets and AI-assisted research tools to support rapid evidence discovery and response coordination during this critical public health emergency.

Key Resources Available:

Ebola Healthcare Hub: A dedicated clinical resource offering evidence-based clinical overviews, patient education materials and drug monographs to support healthcare professionals responding to the outbreak

ScienceDirect Research Content: Ebola-related articles and book chapters published by Elsevier journals are freely available on ScienceDirect, the world's leading platform of peer-reviewed scholarly literature. New content will continue to be made available throughout the duration of the crisis

LeapSpace: Researchers working on the outbreak response can access LeapSpace, the research-grade AI workspace to rapidly map existing evidence on Bundibugyo virus pathology, treatment approaches and outbreak response, identify relevant collaborators and funding opportunities, and analyse their own research data alongside published literature

The Lancet Ebola Collection: Ebola-related research, reviews, and commentaries are being made freely available as they are published across The Lancet Group's journals.

Cell Press Ebola Collection: Ebola research is being made freely available across Cell Press journals

SSRN Ebola Hub: Early-stage research on Bundibugyo virus is being made immediately available through SSRN, Elsevier's platform for rapid worldwide dissemination of preprints. The curated Ebola Hub helps researchers, public health authorities, clinicians, and the public access emerging findings. Please note that these papers have not yet benefited from peer review

Mendeley Data: Ebola-related datasets indexed across multiple repositories, including figshare, Zenodo and Dryad have been curated to help researchers rapidly identify potentially relevant data for their work.

Esra Erkal, Executive Vice President of Global Communications for Elsevier, said: "The Ebola Information Center represents our commitment to supporting the global health emergency response by making critical scientific knowledge and clinical resources immediately and freely accessible to those on the frontlines of this outbreak. We will continuously expand the resources available as new evidence emerges."

Elsevier has also made all the content from the Ebola Information Center available on publicly funded repositories, with rights for unrestricted research re-use and analyses in any form or by any means with acknowledgement of the original source. These permissions are provided free of charge for as long as the Ebola Information Center remains active.

Additional resources will be continuously added to the Ebola Information Center throughout the duration of the public health emergency. The company's response to Ebola follows Elsevier's previous support for global health emergencies, including SARS, MERS, Zika, Coronavirus, and Mpox, demonstrating a sustained commitment to supporting the scientific community and public health response during critical health crises.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals, and educators across 170 countries in their vital work.

We help impact makers achieve better outcomes with research and clinical-grade solutions built on the world's leading scientific and medical knowledge base of evidence-based content, precision AI, and expert human assessment to ensure accountability at every step.

We champion inclusion and sustainability, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.