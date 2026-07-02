Elliott Management Statement on Northern Star Resources Ltd

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together hold an investment of well over A$1 billion in Northern Star Resources Ltd ("Northern Star" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement in response to the Company's announcements on July 2:

Elliott notes Northern Star's announcements and remains committed to seeing the Company realize its full potential. The need for substantial board enhancement and a comprehensive strategic review has not diminished, and we look forward to engaging with Northern Star's new leadership on these topics and delivering the value that shareholders deserve.

Elliott's full perspectives on Northern Star and its unique value-creation opportunity can be accessed at ElliottLetters.com/NST

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $79.8 billion of assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contacts:

London

Stijn van de Grampel

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited

T: +44 20 3009 1061

svdgrampel@elliottadvisors.co.uk

New York

Stephen Spruiell

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

T: +1 (212) 478-2017

sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Sydney

Annabel Clunies-Ross

Hanbury Strategy

T: +61 428 295 517

nst@hanburystrategy.com

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