Electric Construction Equipment Market worth $13.81 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the electric construction equipment market is projected to grow from USD 3.81 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 13.81 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 135 market data Tables and 78 Figures spread through 345 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Construction Equipment Market"

Electric Construction Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 3.81 Billion

USD 3.81 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 13.81 Billion

USD 13.81 Billion CAGR (2026–2033): 20.2%

Electric Construction Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

Electric loaders accounted for the largest share of the electric construction equipment market in 2026.

The lithium-nickel manganese cobalt oxide (Li-NMC) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the electric construction equipment market during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for electric construction equipment during the forecast period.

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The market for electric construction equipment is rapidly growing, driven by new EU targets that require a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Additionally, major cities like Oslo aim for zero-emission construction sites by the same year. Recent noise regulations in Europe and North America are also influencing this shift; for example, the EU's Outdoor Noise Directive restricts construction equipment noise to under 80 dB(A) for many machine classes.

Advancements in lithium-ion battery chemistry, silicon-carbide power electronics, and thermal management systems are enhancing equipment runtime, charging efficiency, and power delivery. As a result, electric excavators, wheel loaders, and compact equipment can now perform at levels comparable to their diesel-powered counterparts.

Advancements in battery technology have reduced the cost of battery packs to approximately USD 70 per kWh by 2025, enhancing the economic viability of electric construction equipment. In response, major OEMs such as Volvo CE, Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Hitachi Construction Machinery are accelerating the commercialization of electric excavators, loaders, and other off-highway equipment. They are also investing in fast-charging and battery-swapping technologies to improve equipment utilization. For larger, high-utilization equipment, where battery size and charging requirements present challenges, manufacturers are exploring hydrogen-powered solutions. This includes JCB's hydrogen combustion engine technology and various hydrogen fuel cell programs currently under development within the industry.

Electric loaders accounted for the largest share of the electric construction equipment market in 2026.

Electric loaders lead the electric construction equipment market due to rising demand for electrification of wheeled loaders worldwide. Loader equipment is one of the easiest categories in construction to electrify because most skid-steer loaders, compact track loaders, and compact wheel loaders require battery capacities between 40 and 150 kWh. This allows them to operate for an entire work shift without needing the large battery packs that heavy excavators or haul trucks require.

Additionally, strong government support, large-scale battery manufacturing, extensive charging infrastructure, and restrictions on ICE equipment have all contributed to the rapid adoption of electric loaders, particularly in China. This environment enables OEMs such as Volvo CE, Bobcat, CASE, JCB, and Caterpillar to bring electric loaders to market more quickly than larger equipment categories.

The growth of electric loaders is further supported by their prevalence in urban construction, recycling facilities, warehouses, and municipal operations, where low noise levels are essential. Many European cities enforce construction noise limits of 55 to 65 dB(A) in residential areas, increasing demand for electric loaders capable of operating in noise-sensitive environments and for extended hours.

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The lithium-nickel manganese cobalt oxide (Li-NMC) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the electric construction equipment market during the forecast period.

Li-NMC is expected to be the fastest-growing battery chemistry segment in the electric construction equipment market due to its significantly higher energy density than LFP batteries. This makes it suitable for equipment that requires extended operating hours without increasing battery size or weight. While LFP is increasingly used in compact equipment, NMC remains the preferred choice for medium and large electric machines where space constraints and power requirements are critical.

NMC batteries are expected to see the strongest adoption in Europe and North America, where OEMs are commercializing larger electric construction and mining equipment. Applications such as electric excavators over 10 tons, articulated haulers, underground mining loaders, and mining trucks typically require battery capacities ranging from 200 kWh to more than 600 kWh, making energy density a crucial factor. NMC batteries enable longer operating hours without significantly increasing machine weight, thus helping to maintain productivity and payload capacity.

This trend is particularly evident in Europe, where OEMs like Volvo CE, Epiroc, Sandvik, and Liebherr are expanding their electric equipment portfolios in construction and mining. As electrification extends beyond compact machinery to larger equipment classes, NMC batteries are expected to grow faster due to their ability to support high-capacity, high-utilization applications.

Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for electric construction equipment during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing market for electric construction equipment, driven by a growing focus on urban infrastructure and public construction projects. The region is experiencing a strong demand for electric excavators, especially compact and mid-sized models, which align well with current battery capabilities and the requirements of urban job sites.

This growth is supported by government procurement programs that favor low-emission equipment. Initiatives such as Norway's zero-emission construction projects and the Netherlands' Clean and Emission-Free Construction (SEB) program are accelerating the adoption of electric equipment in public infrastructure projects. Additionally, Europe is at the forefront of adopting larger battery-electric equipment, with OEMs like Volvo CE, Liebherr, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, and Caterpillar prioritizing the region for the launch of new electric excavators, wheel loaders, and articulated haulers.

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Top Companies in Electric Construction Equipment Market:

The Top Companies in Electric Construction Equipment Market are Caterpillar Inc. (US), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Volvo Construction Equipment (Sweden), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), JCB (UK), Epiroc AB (Sweden), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Liebherr (Germany), Doosan Group (South Korea), Soletrac Inc. (US), and Dana Limited (US). others.

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