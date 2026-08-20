Electric Car Rental Market to Reach USD 21.37 Billion by 2031, Driven by Fleet Electrification, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the electric car rental market size is projected to grow from USD 9.71 billion in 2025 to USD 10.90 billion in 2026, reaching USD 21.37 billion by 2031 at a 14.41% CAGR. Growth is being supported by rapid fleet electrification, stronger partnerships between automakers and rental companies, and the expansion of airport fast-charging infrastructure. Battery electric vehicles continue to account for a major share of rental fleet orders, supported by measures that help reduce depreciation risks. At the same time, peer-to-peer rental platforms and digital-first operators are intensifying competition, while improved charging networks are helping rental companies reduce vehicle turnaround times.

Electric Car Rental Market Trends and Drivers

Growing Government EV Fleet Requirements for Rental Companies: Government policies are encouraging rental operators to shift toward zero-emission fleets, while stricter regulations are reducing the appeal of internal-combustion vehicles. Rising EV costs are putting pressure on smaller operators, whereas companies with established charging infrastructure can strengthen their market position and gain an advantage in airport and other strategic contracts.

Narrowing Total Cost Gap Between BEVs and ICE Vehicles in Rental Fleets: Stricter emission rules are prompting rental companies to adopt zero-emission vehicles and gradually reduce reliance on conventional cars. While higher EV investment costs can challenge smaller operators, businesses with strong charging infrastructure are better positioned to compete for major contracts.

"Mordor Intelligence combines structured market assessment with transparent research practices to provide a consistent view of electric car rental market developments. Its approach supports decision-makers in evaluating reported trends, market dynamics, and growth opportunities with greater confidence than less structured market assessments, " says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Electric Car Rental Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region for electric car rentals, supported by government electrification initiatives, airport programs, and rising EV adoption. North America also continues to expand, although charging infrastructure gaps in some areas remain a challenge. Increasing EV depreciation and repair costs are also prompting rental companies to reassess their fleet strategies.

Europe benefits from well-developed charging networks that support electric car rental adoption, although varying incentives can make cross-border operations more complex. Meanwhile, emerging markets in South America and the Middle East are gradually expanding electric rental fleets, but infrastructure gaps, import costs, and hot weather conditions remain key challenges.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/electric-car-rental-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Electric Car Rental Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Battery Electric

Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Extended-Range Electric (REEV)

Fuel-Cell Electric

By Body Style

Hatchback

Sedan

Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)

Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV)/Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV)

Sports Coupe

By Customer Type

Leisure / Tourism

Business / Corporate

Peer-to-Peer Host

Ride-hailing Driver Subscription

By Booking Channel

Online

Offline

By Rental Duration

Short-Term (Less than 7 days)

Medium-Term (7 to 30 days)

Long-Term (More than 30 days, subscription)

By Price Tier

Budget / Economy

Mid-Range

Luxury / Premium

By End-Use Purpose

Local Commute

Airport Transport

Inter-City / Outstation

Last-Mile Delivery

Electric Car Industry Companies

Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

The Hertz Corporation

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Sixt SE

Europcar Mobility Group

Zoomcar Inc.

Green Motion International

Turo Inc.

UFODrive S.A.

DriveElectric (UK)



Get More information on Electric Car Rental Report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-car-rental-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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