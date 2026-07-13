EFICYENT Opens Nepal Payment Corridor Through Strategic Partnership with IME

New corridor enables instant bank account and wallet credit for customers sending money to Nepal from across EFICYENT global network

DUBAI, UAE, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EFICYENT, a global cross-border payments and financial infrastructure platform, has announced a partnership with IME Limited, one of Nepal's most trusted and established remittance companies, to strengthen international money transfers to Nepal. The partnership was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 29 June 2026 at EFICYENT's UAE office.

EFICYENT Announces Partnership with IME

The partnership enables customers and partners across EFICYENT's global network to send money directly to recipients in Nepal through bank account transfers and digital wallet payouts, expanding EFICYENT's reach into one of South Asia's most important remittance markets.

Under the partnership, EFICYENT will provide payout capabilities across Nepal through direct bank account deposits and digital wallet transfers. Both bank account and wallet transactions are credited in real time, providing recipients with faster and more convenient access to funds.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to building fast, reliable payout corridors for the communities that depend on remittances most. Working with IME allows us to bring real-time settlement to Nepal at a scale that truly serves the Nepali diaspora while strengthening our local payment network to enable faster and more efficient cross-border payment services."

Aravinth Ramesh CTO, EFICYENT

"IME has spent over two decades earning the trust of Nepali communities across the globe. Partnering with EFICYENT strengthens our payout infrastructure and ensures customers receive funds instantly, securely, and conveniently through their preferred bank account or digital wallet."

Badri Katwal General Manager, IME Limited

About EFICYENT

EFICYENT is a global cross-border payments and financial infrastructure platform enabling faster and more efficient international money movement through local payment networks and real-time settlement capabilities for banks, financial institutions, and fintech companies worldwide. The company operates through a network of regulated entities and licensed partners spanning 8 jurisdictions globally.

About IME Limited

IME Limited is one of Nepal's leading remittance companies and has been serving Nepali communities worldwide since 2001. Licensed by Nepal Rastra Bank, the company has built a strong global remittance network through technology-driven payment solutions, robust compliance standards, and partnerships with financial institutions across multiple markets.

Signing Ceremony

The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony held at EFICYENT's UAE office on 29 June 2026, attended by senior leadership teams from both organizations, reaffirming their shared commitment to enhancing cross-border payment services between global markets and Nepal.

Media Contact

EFICYENT Official

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: https://eficyent.com/

Email: support@eficyent.com