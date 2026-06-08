EDGE Markets Raises $29.2 Million Series A Funding Round

Led by CoinFund, the investment will support the launch of EDGE Pro, a dedicated banking platform for market makers trading on prediction markets, and EDGE Connect; the first purpose-built payment rail for gaming and prediction markets

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGE Markets, a financial services company that creates products for alternative financial markets in the gaming, crypto, and prediction markets space, announced today that it closed a $29.2 million Series A round. CoinFund led the round, alongside Indicator Ventures, Mantis VC, Stepstone Group, and Bullpen Capital.

With this funding, EDGE Markets is expanding its offerings to introduce EDGE Pro, the first high throughput deposit accounts for market makers that enable seamless, real-time deposits into all CFTC regulated exchanges. EDGE Pro solves the two largest friction points for institutional capital to scale: multi-liquidity pool post-execution settlement and margin. To enable this solution, EDGE Markets is actively pursuing both an Introducing Broker and Future Commission Merchant registrations with the National Futures Association. These registrations will allow EDGE Pro users to execute orders directly through their EDGE Pro accounts and conduct post-execution settlement across various liquidity pools to dramatically amplify capital efficiencies vs. the current model where all trading accounts need to be prefunded and fully collateralized. Finally, EDGE Pro users will be able to plug and play existing margin from third party prime brokerages. To sign up for early access to EDGE Pro, market makers can visit www.edgemarkets.io/pro.

"The core vision of EDGE Markets has always been to decrease friction for capital to flow in regulated markets. With the high velocity growth of prediction markets, we are excited to build and support the core infrastructure for traders to efficiently scale their activity. There are many talented groups building exchanges, but we're building the base station for capital allocation, to address their real needs," said Seni Thomas, Founder and CEO of EDGE Markets.

The new funding will also go towards launching EDGE Connect; the industry's first purpose-built payment rail, engineered specifically for the regulated gaming and prediction market ecosystems. EDGE Connect will replace traditional consumer rails with a real-time network that will deliver significantly lower transaction costs for operators by only charging a fee on Net New Deposits over a 24-48 hour period. EDGE Connect significantly reduces churn costs, eliminates chargebacks, and provides users with a faster, more secure experience. Back testing with major operators has shown a 70%+ cost reduction in payment processing fees. EDGE Connect also supports high throughput Real Time Payments (RTP) at no cost for EDGE users or operators to push funds into their accounts 24/7/365. RTP is supported by the majority of banks in the US and requires no integration from operators. To support the early growth of the prediction market ecosystem, both EDGE Connect for operators and EDGE Pro for market makers will be provided at no cost for all early users and operators in 2026.

"The biggest moments in gaming and prediction markets happen on nights and weekends, exactly when the banking system slows to a crawl. EDGE built the rails to match that reality. And, as institutions start to participate in these markets seriously, the ability to move capital in size, in real time, any day of the week, stops being a nice-to-have and becomes table stakes. We think EDGE becomes the default settlement layer for an entirely new category of financial markets," said Alex Felix, Co-Founder, Managing Partner and CIO of CoinFund.

Since its launch a year ago, EDGE Markets' VISA debit program, EDGE Boost, has processed over two billion dollars in transactions to date, making it one of the fastest growing debit cards in the history of VISA. The company has also partnered with ZeroHash to introduce a compliant crypto-to-USD conversion path for users, ensuring a seamless ability to access funds. As the only banking platform dedicated to the gaming and prediction market industries, EDGE Boost offers instant access to funds with no hidden fees, or pain points associated with gaming and traditional banks. EDGE Boost separates these funds from every day finances and gives users tools to track and control their spending across multiple operators. Proprietary research conducted by EDGE Boost in partnership with Betting Hero found that 85% of high-value gaming users expressed interest in a financial product tailored specifically to gaming.

About EDGE Markets

EDGE Markets is a U.S. banking solution that empowers users with financial transparency, supporting emerging verticals such as betting, gaming, and casinos. Its original product, EDGE Boost, is the first responsible financial platform for smart bettors. It is the first betting-only debit card account that is FDIC insured up to $250,000. Deposit accounts are held at Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, and are insured up to $250,000 per depositor. Through our relationship with IntraFi® Network DepositsSM, funds may be eligible for additional FDIC insurance coverage by being distributed across participating network banks - up to $10,000,000 in aggregate for consumer accounts enrolled in the applicable program. FDIC insurance coverage is subject to applicable terms and conditions, including account structure, account ownership categories, and regulatory requirements. The EDGE Boost Visa® Debit Card is issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc., and is not available to all residents of U.S. territories. Account limits and other applicable terms are described in our Terms of Service and Cardholder Agreement and CRB Account Agreement.

About CoinFund

CoinFund is one of the world's first blockchain-native venture firms, dedicated to furthering the future of decentralized networks. CoinFund partners deeply with the founders building blockchain's most important companies, offering technical insight, strategic guidance, and the credibility of a venture firm deeply rooted in the ecosystem