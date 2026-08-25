EDGE Markets Partners with ProphetX to Bring 24/7 Banking Rails to the Exchange

Powered by EDGE Connect, ProphetX traders now have access to 24/7/365 fund movement, daily deposit limits of up to $1 million, and FDIC-insured deposit accounts through EDGE Boost

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGE Markets, a financial services company that creates products for alternative financial markets, including crypto and prediction markets, today announced a partnership with ProphetX, a leading sports exchange platform, to enable 24/7 real-time deposits, with daily deposit limits of up to $1 million for eligible users and no deposit fees charged to ProphetX participants. The integration brings EDGE Connect, a private closed-loop settlement network, to ProphetX, enabling eligible EDGE Boost customers to fund their ProphetX accounts with up to $1 million a day. The move builds on EDGE Markets' recently announced partnerships with Kalshi and Polymarket, making ProphetX the latest exchange to adopt EDGE Connect.

Traditional account-funding methods can involve lower transaction limits, processing delays, and fees. These limitations can be particularly inconvenient for traders seeking to move funds during nights, weekends, and live market events. The introduction of EDGE Boost into the ProphetX funding rails gives eligible users access to daily deposit limits of up to $1 million, real-time fund movement with no banking-hour restrictions, and a dedicated bank account that separates trading capital from everyday finances. The ability to move significant capital onto ProphetX in real time addresses one of the most persistent friction points for active traders. Nights, weekends, and live market events are exactly when the traditional banking system creates delays. EDGE Connect solves this with FedNow rails that clear funds in near real-time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"The most active traders are no different from sophisticated participants in any other vertical: they need fast, reliable access to their capital on their schedule, not the bank's," said Seni Thomas, Founder and CEO of EDGE Markets. "Reaching the traders who are already moving serious capital on prediction markets is how EDGE Boost becomes the default financial platform for this space, and ProphetX gets us there."

"As the first federally regulated sports-native exchange, ProphetX is committed to building every layer of this ecosystem to the highest standard. EDGE Markets brings the same philosophy to the financial rails. FDIC-insured deposit accounts, real-time fund movement, and higher funding limits, all things critical infrastructure for our active traders as this market matures," said Dean Sisun, CEO and Co-Founder of ProphetX.

EDGE Markets recently closed a $29 million Series A round led by CoinFund, with participation from Indicator Ventures, Mantis VC, Stepstone Group, and Bullpen Capital, to accelerate the buildout of its institutional and consumer banking products across prediction markets. Since launching EDGE Boost, the company has processed more than $2 billion in transactions.

EDGE Boost, the banking product powering this integration, is built around responsible trading. Its pilot program linking cashback rewards to responsible trading tools saw a 97% opt-in rate among users. Personalized spending limits and cashback incentives give traders tools to stay in control of their finances.

Eligible ProphetX traders can sign up for EDGE Boost at https://edgeboost.io/prophetx.

About EDGE Markets

EDGE Markets provides infrastructure and banking solutions that empower users with financial transparency, and support emerging verticals including cryptocurrency platforms and prediction markets. Its original product, EDGE Boost, is a purpose-built debit card account that is FDIC insured up to $250,0001.

About ProphetX

Founded in 2018, ProphetX is America's first sports-native prediction market. The company is a regulated U.S. exchange for event-driven contracts, built on a sports-focused foundation and designed to expand across a broad range of event markets. Its mission is to create the world's most trusted and innovative marketplace where anyone can participate in event outcomes.

Media Contacts:

Justine Sacco / justine@edgemarkets.io

Edgemarkets@greenbrier.partners

ProphetX Newsroom / press@prophetexchange.com

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1 Deposit accounts are held at Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, and are insured up to $250,000 per depositor. Through our relationship with IntraFi® Network DepositsSM, funds may be eligible for additional FDIC insurance coverage by being distributed across participating network banks - up to $10,000,000 in aggregate for consumer accounts enrolled in the applicable program. FDIC insurance coverage is subject to applicable terms and conditions, including account structure, account ownership categories, and regulatory requirements. The EDGE Boost Visa® Debit Card is issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc., and is not available to all residents of U.S. territories. Account limits and other applicable terms are described in our Terms of Service and Cardholder Agreement and CRB Account Agreement.