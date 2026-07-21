ECC Contracting Celebrates Record Quarter with AED 4.73 Billion in Landmark Project Awards

DUBAI, UAE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECC Contracting has announced the strongest project acquisition quarter in its history, securing three major construction contracts across Dubai with a combined value of AED 4.73 billion.

The landmark awards reinforce ECC Contracting's position as one of the UAE's leading construction companies and a trusted delivery partner for some of the country's most ambitious residential developments.

Mr Hatem Farah, Chairman, ECC Group

Collectively, the projects will deliver 2,715 apartments and 12 townhouses, providing homes for an estimated 8,000 residents across almost 650,000 square metres of built-up area.

The awards span three of Dubai's most significant residential destinations, reflecting continued confidence from leading developers in ECC Contracting's ability to deliver complex projects at scale, on time and to the highest standards.

DELIVERING DUBAI'S NEXT GENERATION OF COMMUNITIES

Among the appointments is ECC Contracting's AED 2 billion contract from Majid Al Futtaim to construct Capria East and Capria West within Ghaf Woods, Dubai's pioneering forest-living community. The project will deliver 1,267 apartments across 295,619 square metres of built-up area and is scheduled for completion in August 2028.

ECC Contracting has also been awarded the AED 1.55 billion main construction contract for W Residences Dubai Harbour, Arada's flagship branded residential development overlooking the Arabian Gulf. The project comprises 490 luxury residences across three interconnected towers with a built-up area of 233,675 square metres and is expected to be completed in July 2029, creating homes for approximately 1,225 residents.

Completing the record quarter is ECC Contracting's appointment by Emaar to construct Altan and Albero within the North Gateway District at Dubai Creek Harbour. Valued at AED 1.18 billion, the development will deliver 958 apartments and 12 townhouses across 113,700 square metres of built-up area and is scheduled for completion in December 2028.

The three project awards represent the largest single quarter of project wins in ECC Contracting's history, further strengthening the company's presence across Dubai's premium residential sector while reinforcing its reputation for delivering technically complex developments for the region's leading developers.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Hatem Farah, Chairman, ECC Group, said: "Securing these landmark developments within a single quarter reflects the confidence our clients place in ECC Contracting's ability to deliver complex projects at scale and to the highest standards. As Dubai continues to grow, we remain committed to delivering exceptional developments that contribute to the city's long-term vision while maintaining the quality, innovation and reliability that have defined our business for more than five decades."

Project Summary

The project portfolio comprises three major developments with a combined contract value of AED 4.73 billion: Ghaf Woods (Capria East and Capria West) for Majid Al Futtaim, valued at AED 2.00 billion; W Residences Dubai Harbour for Arada, valued at AED 1.55 billion; and North Gateway (Altan and Albero) for Emaar, valued at AED 1.18 billion.

About ECC Contracting

ECC Contracting is one of the UAE's leading construction companies and a core business within ECC Group. Established in 1975, the company has built a reputation for delivering complex residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, industrial and infrastructure projects across the UAE. Combining more than five decades of engineering expertise with a commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, ECC Contracting partners with leading public and private sector organisations to deliver projects that shape communities and support the country's long-term development.

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