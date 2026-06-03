easyShop.com is a new online marketplace that is part of the easy family of brands

The platform will launch later this year across 21 European countries

It is built on OnBuy.com's proprietary marketplace technology, developed for international scale

LONDON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- easyGroup is entering mainstream online retail with the launch of easyShop.com, a new online marketplace set to go live later this year, marking a significant expansion into everyday shopping.

easyGroup enters online retail with launch of easyShop.com marketplace in partnership with OnBuy.com

The launch represents a major move by easyGroup into consumer retail, applying one of Europe's most widely recognised brands to a new sector at an international scale. Retaining the brand's long‑standing focus on simplicity and value, easyShop will bring retailers together into a single shopping destination designed for long-term growth, launching initially across 21 European countries.

The easyShop domain will be operated by ecommerce and marketplace technology company OnBuy, and powered by its proprietary OnCommerce platform, which provides the infrastructure and operational framework required to support cross border trade at scale.

The platform has already been proven internationally through OnBuy's own marketplace, which has grown more than 86% over the past three years and now supports over 100 million products across Europe, with several markets delivering quarterly growth in excess of 150%.

Significant long-term investment has been agreed as part of the partnership, reflecting both parties' ambition to establish easyShop as a meaningful new marketplace. The structure allows easyGroup to extend into online retail through a modern, asset light model, while OnBuy provides the marketplace expertise, regulatory compliance and operational capability needed to support international growth.

For consumers, easyShop will offer straightforward, value-led online shopping aligned with the easy brand's existing presence across travel, transport and consumer services. For retailers, the platform offers access to a new marketplace launching simultaneously across multiple countries, without the complexity typically associated with managing multiple local marketplaces or building infrastructure market by market.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, creator and owner of the easy family of brands, said:

"The easy family of brands has expanded into many new sectors by focusing on simplicity and value for money. I believe an online retail marketplace using a great domain like easyShop is a natural next step. I am delighted to welcome Cas Paton of OnBuy into the easy family, and I am looking forward to working with him to start recruiting sellers for our marketplace from now in 21 different countries. We are aiming for a consumer-facing launch for consumers to be able to buy online from Q4 in 2026. Exciting times for the easy family!"

Cas Paton, CEO and Founder of OnBuy, commented:

"easyShop removes many of the barriers that typically slow retail expansion by operating as a pure marketplace without inventory, logistics, or local infrastructure. Working with the easy family of brands brings together one of Europe's most recognisable consumer names with proven marketplace expertise, accelerating awareness and enabling retailers to reach customers across multiple countries much more quickly."

easyShop will operate as a pure marketplace, with no retail competition from the operator, giving retailers a fair and transparent platform designed to support long-term growth. Seller onboarding will begin ahead of the consumer launch, allowing retailers to establish early presence and visibility from day one.

Retailers interested in selling through the domain can register their interest at www.easyShop.com.

About OnBuy

Founded in the UK in 2016 by Cas Paton, OnBuy is a leading European online marketplace and technology company.

www.onbuy.com

About easyGroup

easyGroup (easy.com) is the creator and owner of the easy® family of brands. easyGroup aims to create, own and manage the easy brand by partnering with the right business partners in their industries. By licencing the easy name, easyGroup creates a steady royalty income stream and the majority of profits of easyGroup ltd are donated to charity via the UK registered charity Stelios Philanthropic Foundation (https://stelios.foundation/). Sir Stelios and easyGroup has now donated more than €120m to charity.

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