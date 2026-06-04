STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced If Skadeförsäkring AB, the largest property and casualty insurer in the Nordics, has partnered with DXC to leverage DXC OASIS and to simplify, modernize and unify its technology estate following its acquisition of Topdanmark, a leading Danish insurer.

DXC to Simplify and Strengthen If’s Technology Estate Across the Nordics with DXC OASIS

As insurers integrate acquisitions and scale across markets, technology environments become more fragmented and complex, creating overlapping systems, operational silos and increasing infrastructure complexity that make it harder to deliver resilience, efficiency and consistent operations at scale. The result can be higher costs, slower integration and reduced visibility across critical systems, impacting both operational agility and customer experience. Closing that gap requires a technology partner capable of operating mission-critical systems at scale while consolidating and simplifying the technology estate that underpins day-to-day operations.

Building a More Unified and Resilient Technology Foundation

To achieve its modernization agenda, If chose DXC to operate its mission-critical technology estate, with DXC OASIS providing an intelligent orchestration layer across its multi-country operations in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. The multi-year agreement positions DXC to modernize and operate thousands of the company's compute resources across mainframe, data center and Microsoft Azure hybrid cloud environments, forming the technology backbone of If's day-to-day insurance operations while enhancing governance, security and visibility.

"As part of our strategy, we are building a stronger, more secure and scalable technology foundation across the Nordics and Baltics. Our partnership with DXC Technology enables us to simplify and modernise our infrastructure, consolidate our IT landscape and leverage automation and AI to enhance quality and efficiency. Together, we are building a more resilient, future-ready platform that will enable us to continue delivering stable, and secure services and great experiences to our business and customers," says Hanna Elomaa, Head of IT Operations, If Skadeförsäkring AB

The agreement will also support If's integration of Topdanmark by simplifying and unifying technology operations across the combined organization, reducing operational complexity and improving resilience, efficiency and performance across its infrastructure environment. DXC will also consolidate disparate mainframe and private cloud environments into its Denmark-based data centers and establish hybrid cloud orchestration with Microsoft Azure.

Integrating DXC OASIS

DXC OASIS will provide If with a unified orchestration layer designed to improve visibility, coordination and governance across its technology estate. By bringing together infrastructure operations across multiple vendors and environments, DXC OASIS will help streamline operations, automate workflows and improve reliability across the organization. The platform's agentic AI capabilities will support a new operating model for If's IT operation with proactive monitoring and operational optimization, helping reduce manual effort for IT teams while improving performance and resilience across critical systems, as well improving the overall customer experience.

"If is bringing together operations across multiple markets and environments, and that requires a technology foundation that is resilient, unified and built for scale," said Peter Skarendal, Managing Director, DXC Sweden. "With DXC OASIS, we're helping If simplify and orchestrate its mainframe, data center and cloud environments across multiple vendors as one integrated operation, improving visibility, reducing operational complexity and strengthening performance across the organization. This creates a more agile and resilient foundation that allows If's team to stay focused on delivering seamless experiences for customers while DXC helps power the integration behind the scenes."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

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