Strengthens DXC's India presence with a 200,000-square-foot facility in Bengaluru

Brings together customer collaboration spaces, a flagship AI Hub, and integrated security and operations capabilities

Designed to enable direct collaboration with DXC consultants and customers to identify, engineer, and scale AI solutions that can deliver measurable business outcomes

BENGALURU, India, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the opening of its new Customer Experience Center in Bengaluru. The new facility is one of DXC's largest global delivery hubs and reinforces its role in helping organizations move from AI experimentation to scaled deployment, expanding the company's global network of customer collaboration sites.

Designing the AI Solutions for Enterprise

DXC Opens Flagship AI-first Customer Experience Center in Bengaluru

Located in one of Bengaluru's leading technology corridors, the new 200,000-square-foot facility is purpose-built to deepen customer engagement, strengthen collaboration, and accelerate AI-enabled transformation. As DXC expands opportunities for customer collaboration around AI solutions, the site brings together immersive Customer Experience Zones, Fluid Collaboration Hubs, Ideation Studios, Co-Creation Labs, and Partner Experience Zones in a modern environment where DXC teams, customers, and partners can co-create solutions, accelerate AI adoption, and showcase innovation in real time.

"Our greatest differentiator is our people," said Ramnath Venkataraman, President, Consulting & Engineering Services at DXC Technology. "Our new Customer Experience Center brings together our exceptional engineering talent in a space designed for deeper collaboration with customers and partners, where we can co-create, engineer, and scale AI-powered solutions that address complex business challenges. By working side by side throughout the innovation journey, we're helping customers move faster from ideas to measurable business outcomes."

Where Enterprises Turn AI into Deployable Solutions

As DXC continues to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to execution at scale, it is investing in environments that help customers prioritize high-value use cases, rapidly prototype solutions, and integrate AI into existing technology environments, including the core systems enterprises depend on. The new facility will showcase DXC's capabilities across AI, consulting, engineering, cloud, cybersecurity, and network transformation, with a focus on engineering and running AI capabilities integrated with existing enterprise systems of record and IT operations.

The site includes a central AI Hub, alongside a Cyber Range, Forensics Labs, Security Operations Center, and Network Operations Center, enabling end-to-end scenarios from solution design through real-world deployment and monitoring. At the heart of the facility is DXC's flagship AI Hub, designed to help customers translate AI concepts into deployable solutions through hands-on development and testing. These capabilities are integrated to support full lifecycle delivery, from ideation through to operation and optimization.

"Our new Customer Experience Center represents a powerhouse for AI innovation, engineering excellence, and customer collaboration," said Rob Le Busque, President of Asia Pacific & Japan at DXC Technology. "By bringing together our consulting, engineering, and operations expertise in one environment, we're helping customers accelerate AI adoption and create connected enterprises where people work alongside AI agents to engineer and run the systems of record for our customers."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004559/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Opens_Flagship_AI_first_Customer_Expe.jpg