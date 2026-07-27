DXC Names Holly Grant President of LabX, Expanding the Unit's Role as a Major AI Growth Engine

Holly Grant named President, AI Innovation and Strategy & LabX, expanding her leadership across DXC's AI-native product incubation work and AI Platforms Engine

Expanded LabX brings together DXC's expertise across leading AI platforms to design, build and deploy practical AI solutions at scale

Open AI ecosystem gives customers flexibility to select the technologies that best fit their business, supported by DXC's industry expertise and global delivery capabilities

LabX expansion reinforces DXC's Fast Track strategy, accelerating high-growth AI opportunities while DXC continues to strengthen and scale its core business

ASHBURN, Va., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced that Holly Grant has been named President, AI Innovation and Strategy & LabX, DXC's AI-native product incubator and engine for AI-native growth. Grant will continue to report directly to DXC CEO Raul Fernandez.

Holly Grant, President, AI Innovation and Strategy & LabX, DXC Technology

Grant's appointment marks an expansion of LabX's remit and broadens her leadership in advancing DXC's AI strategy. As President, she will lead both LabX's AI-native product incubation work and the commercial side of DXC's AI partner platform strategy through the AI Platforms Engine, bringing together AI-native product development, platform expertise and delivery capabilities to help DXC build and scale practical AI solutions for customers alongside its strategic partners. Grant will also continue to lead strategy and innovation for DXC.

"Holly has been a driving force behind our AI strategy and has built LabX into an important source of innovation for DXC and our customers," said Raul Fernandez, President and CEO, DXC Technology. "What she has built gives us a strong foundation for what comes next. As LabX expands, Holly will bring greater focus, speed, and accountability to some of our biggest AI growth opportunities. This also reinforces the operating model we have been building across DXC: a fast track to accelerate high-growth opportunities, alongside a core track focused on strengthening and scaling our mature business. She has the vision, and acumen to turn bold ideas into action with speed, and I am confident she will build LabX into an even more powerful growth engine for DXC."

Launched in April, LabX was created to turn AI innovation into practical solutions that can be tested inside DXC and with customers before being scaled more broadly. That work will continue as LabX expands to include the AI Platforms Engine, bringing together DXC's offerings across Amazon Quick, Anthropic's Claude, and Microsoft Copilot. With the leading AI capabilities of some of DXC's strategic partners, LabX will enable DXC to design, build and deploy new AI solutions, bringing the right technologies to customers based on their specific needs including through a dedicated workforce of tens of thousands of forward-deployed engineers, or FDEs who will be embedded directly in customer environments to accelerate agentic AI transformation.

"Our customers are no longer asking whether AI matters. They are asking who can turn it into meaningful business results," said Holly Grant, President, AI Innovation and Strategy & LabX, DXC Technology. "That is the business we are building, and it goes to the heart of why DXC exists: to help enterprises design, run and scale the systems that are critical to how they operate and grow. By combining our deep industry knowledge with expertise across leading AI platforms, LabX will help customers move beyond pilot purgatory and deploy AI at scale across their core systems."

The expanded remit of LabX will strengthen DXC's ability to develop AI-native solutions and help customers navigate, integrate and build on leading AI technologies. LabX will operate through an open AI ecosystem, reflecting DXC's view that customer needs will not be solved by a single model, vendor or interface. This approach gives customers the flexibility to select the technologies that best fit their business while drawing on DXC's industry expertise, mission-critical technology experience and global delivery capabilities to implement them at scale. It also strengthens DXC's ability to support customers in two ways: by delivering AI-native services and by helping them navigate and build on the AI platforms and technologies best suited to their needs.

Since joining DXC, Grant has helped shape DXC's AI strategy and establish LabX as an AI-native product incubation capability, accelerating the development of enterprise AI solutions and strengthening strategic partnerships that drive innovation and business growth. She has also led enterprise strategy and strategic operations, helping advance DXC's transformation and AI agenda across the business. Prior to DXC, Grant held executive leadership roles spanning strategy, operations and innovation, including Chief Operating Officer at Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE), where she helped scale the organization during a period of growth, building on a career leading strategic initiatives and operational excellence across high-growth technology companies.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations, helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more at dxc.com.