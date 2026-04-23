Duni Group's 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report is now available online

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Duni Group

23 Apr, 2026, 06:10 GMT

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group announces that the company's complete Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2025, in English and Swedish, is now available at the company's website under the heading Investors – Reports and presentations https://www.dunigroup.com/investors/reports-presentations/

The Annual General Meeting will be held May 18, 2026. Shareholders can exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting also by postal voting. For more information, visit the website.  

This information is information that Duni AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 07.45 CET on April 23, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:
Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com                
Petra Lamorell, Interim Head of Communications, +46 76-874 03 87, petra.lamorell@duni.com

Duni AB (publ) 
Box 237 
201 22 Malmö, Sweden 
Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00 
www.duni.com 
Registration no. 556536-7488 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/duni-group-s-2025-annual-and-sustainability-report-is-now-available-online,c4337662

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/4337662/4052739.pdf

Duni-group-annual-and-sustainability-report-2025

https://mb.cision.com/Public/295/4337662/8ea079506ef88769.pdf

Duni Group s 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report is now available online

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