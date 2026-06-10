Duni Group showcases design collaborations and modular lighting platform for d.ls - Duni Lighting Solutions at 3daysofdesign in Copenhagen

Following the launch of d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions, Duni Group will present the next step in its lighting offering during 3daysofdesign in Copenhagen, highlighting both design collaborations and a modular approach to cordless hospitality lighting.

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group, via its brand d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions, will participate in 3daysofdesign in Copenhagen on 10–12 June. During the event, d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions will transform Hotel Herman K into a live hospitality environment, demonstrating how cordless lighting solutions can be applied across different environments, including restaurants, hotels and other public spaces.

A key focus is the continued development of design collaborations, where selected new collections and previews will be presented in partnership with external designers, including Henrik Tjaerby and Marco Maximus. Highlights include new cordless lighting collections developed with innovative materials derived from renewable resources such as coffee and wheat, as well as early previews of additional collaborations exploring next-generation materials and production approaches.

In addition to the design collaborations, the exhibition will present the company's integrated lighting platform, including the d.ls Essential, d.ls Modular and d.ls Smart concepts.

As the adoption of cordless lighting has increased, solutions have often remained fragmented across products, charging systems and operational routines, which the platform approach aims to address through greater standardization and integration.

Together, these demonstrate a flexible approach to hospitality lighting, where lighting products, charging infrastructure and remote control can operate as one connected system. The platform has been developed to support operational efficiency, space optimization and long-term scalability, while enabling hospitality operators to manage ambience consistently across venues and occasions, with remote lighting management supporting more efficient operations.

Beyond the individual collections, the exhibition also highlights a growing focus on resource efficiency, showing how material choices and production approaches are being developed to support reduced waste and long-term use.

"While design remains at the core of what we do, our ambition extends beyond individual products. We believe the hospitality industry is ready for a more integrated approach to lighting – one that combines ambience, operational simplicity and long-term sustainability in a single ecosystem. 3daysofdesign gives us the opportunity to share that vision in a real hospitality setting," says Mikael Bergman, General Manager, d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions.

The participation supports Duni Group's strategic priority to expand its innovative offering to customers and consumers, strengthening its position within the hospitality sector.

Further information about the presentation at 3daysofdesign, including selected design collaborations and exhibition highlights, is available here.

About d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions

d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions is a brand within Duni Group, created to develop professional lighting solutions for hospitality environments, with a focus on consistent ambience and operational performance.

CONTACT:

Petra Lamorell

Interim Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-8 740 387

petra.lamorell@duni.com

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