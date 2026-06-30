Duality Technologies and Capgemini Partner to Accelerate Trusted AI Across Sensitive and Regulated Data

Combining Capgemini's enterprise AI expertise with Duality's privacy-enhancing technologies to unlock trusted AI, secure collaboration, and digital sovereignty

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Technologies, a leader in privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) and secure AI collaboration, today announced a strategic partnership with Capgemini to help organizations operationalize secure AI and analytics across sensitive, regulated, and distributed data environments.

The partnership combines Capgemini's expertise in enterprise AI, data, and digital transformation with Duality's privacy-enhancing technologies and trusted computation capabilities. Together, the companies will help organizations unlock intelligence from sensitive data while maintaining privacy, security, compliance, and digital sovereignty.

Organizations across healthcare and life sciences, financial services, defense and national security, critical infrastructure, and government increasingly face the same challenge: the data needed to power AI and large language model (LLM) initiatives is distributed across organizations and jurisdictions, while privacy, security, regulatory, and sovereignty requirements prevent it from being centralized or openly shared.

The partnership enables organizations to securely analyze, collaborate, and build AI across distributed datasets while maintaining data-owner control and governance—unlocking data that has traditionally remained inaccessible.

"As organizations accelerate AI adoption, they are discovering that the most valuable data is often the hardest to access," said Dr. Alon Kaufman, CEO and Co-founder of Duality Technologies. "Together with Capgemini, we are helping organizations unlock intelligence from sensitive and distributed data while maintaining the privacy, security, and sovereignty controls required in highly regulated environments."

"Aggregating data can be a barrier to analytical ambition and AI-driven insight, introducing operational complexity and risk," said Andy Lea, Vice President, Capgemini Invent. "By combining Capgemini's enterprise transformation expertise with Duality's advanced privacy-enhancing technologies, we help organizations unlock value from sensitive data while preserving privacy, accelerating compliance, and enabling trusted collaboration."

As organizations invest in sovereign AI and move AI initiatives from pilot to production, the ability to securely leverage previously inaccessible data is becoming a competitive advantage. Using Duality's platform, organizations can support advanced analytics, machine learning, and secure LLM training and inference without exposing sensitive information—improving AI performance, accelerating research and investigations, and uncovering insights that would otherwise remain unavailable.

About Duality Technologies

Duality Technologies enables organizations to unlock AI, machine learning, and analytics on data that cannot be moved or shared due to operational, security, privacy, or data sovereignty constraints. The Duality Platform combines privacy-enhancing technologies to enable secure, compliant use of previously inaccessible data.

Media Contact

Michal Wachstock

mwachstock@dualitytech.com